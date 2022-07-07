The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Tottenham Spurs, AS Roma delay kickoff time for Shabbat observant fans

The Spurs will hold an open training session in Israel at the Moshava Field in Petah Tikva on July 29, a day before the match.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 7, 2022 16:13
Tottenham Hotspur members. (photo credit: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FC)
Tottenham Hotspur members.
(photo credit: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FC)

In a special gesture by Tottenham and AS Roma for religiously observant fans in Israel, kickoff time for the Saturday game taking place at the end of July was pushed off to 9:15 p.m.

Following a request from thousands of football fans who are religiously observant and who keep Shabbat to the managers of MTR7, they will postpone kickoff time to prevent hilul Shabbat (desecration of the Sabbath).

MTR7 is producing the match between Tottenham and AS Roma, which will take place on Saturday, July 30.

The Spurs will hold an open training session in Israel at the Moshava Field in Petah Tikva on July 29, a day before the match.

A delegation from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, led by Nina Reinsberg, senior business development manager, and Dan Watson, travel manager, arrived in Israel at the end of May for preparations and coordination ahead of the game.

AS Roma (credit: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FC) AS Roma (credit: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FC)

The delegation met with the owners and managers of MTR7, as well as the managers of the food and beverage department and the hotel chef to set special menus for the players.



Tags sports soccer football Tottenham English Football
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by