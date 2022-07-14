Lights-out opening of 21st Maccabiah

Flags were raised and the power went out as the 21st quadrennial Maccabiah Games officially kicked off with a flamboyant flourish at the congested Teddy Stadium on Thursday night.

The usually calm Jerusalem was lit with a display of lights, a mini power outage, fireworks, and plenty of ruach (spirit) as more than 10,000 participants from more than 70 countries were celebrated by the 30,000+ in attendance at the gala opening ceremony in the Israeli capital.

Coined as “The Jewish Olympics,” performances and appearances from US President Joe Biden and Israel’s biggest stars were overshadowed by the captivating sense of Jewish, Zionistic pride felt by everyone in the stadium.

The thousands of athletes from all over the world marched into the stadium, representing not only their home countries, but the identity and unity of the Jewish people.

The electrical failure during the march of the athletes did little to dampen the crackling energy and cheering on the competitors who will contend this year’s events.

The crowd lit up with specks of light as each audience member flashed their phones, awaiting the commencement of the ceremony. A colorful spectacle of fireworks welcomed the arrival of all the dignitaries and performers onto the stage.

Competitors like Anna from Berlin, who will be playing in the Chess tournament in the Maccabiah, expressed their elation at being in the Games.

“It is a great honor. I’m looking forward to playing, There are 30 participants in my division and the competition looks rough but it’s all fun and games at the end of the day.”

The opening ceremony’s musical productions electrified the crowd with singers like Jordan (Jordi) Peleg and Ron Biton, Hanan Ben-Ari, and Static and Ben El taking the stage.

Static and Ben El dazzled the audience with a brilliant performance of their newest song, “Carnival.”

But the real showstopper was Eden Ben Zaken, whose adaptation of Yehoram Gaon’s iconic song “You Will Not Beat Me” had the audience in awe.

Her performance opened the ceremony with an array of fireworks, backup dancers, fog, and a light show to remember.

Tamir Greenberg also performed, dedicating a cover of Maroon 5’s “Memories” to the emblematic sportsmen of Israel and captivating the crowd with his infamous song “Tell Me Where the Light Goes.”

Political presence

The 2022 Maccabiah Games opening ceremony was honored by the attendance of Israel President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Jerusalem and Moshe Lion, among others, as well as US President Biden, who waved warmly to the crowd.

Herzog spoke to the athletes in a welcoming speech. He referred to the participants as his “Jewish brothers and sisters from all around the world,” and reflected on the uniting capacity of sports.

“That’s the marvelous power of sports… they make the nation better in body and spirit,” he said. “And the Maccabiahs are a competition with a huge heart.

Our land is your land. Our home is your home,” he concluded.The torches were elegantly carried by five prolific Jewish athletes including Avishag Semberg, Anastasia Gorbenko, Mark Maliar, Iyad Shalabi, and Ian Kinsler.

The Games’ ceremonial torch was lit ablaze by Israel’s Olympic gold medalists Linoy Ashram and Artem Dolgopyat.

Interestingly, for the first time ever, this year’s ceremonial torch was skillfully printed through a 3D printer that used special technology to craft the iconic, symbolic Maccabi torch.The atmosphere was exhilarating before even entering Teddy Stadium. Just beforehand, athletes from tens of countries filled up the Pais Arena just across the street to watch Canada vs USA in junior ice hockey.

Canada had a decisive victory in what was likely a prelude to the gold medal game, pumping up the Canadian delegation before marching into opening ceremony.

Athletes march

After the game, athletes and participants waited for their country to be called before walking across the parking lot to Teddy, cheering loudly and showing their national pride.

As athletes marched into the huge stadium, the excitement was palpable. Lifelong dreams were coming true.“I’m so excited,” said Ethan Milavsky of Canada men’s tennis.

“I’ve been playing tennis my whole life and I feel like it’s all led up to this moment. It’s such a proud moment to be representing my country in Israel.Getting the opportunity to compete for their countries in the Jewish State added to the thrill.

“It’s always been a dream to play for my country,” enthused Jonathan Sorbo, also playing tennis for Team Canada. “I’m a proud Canadian and to be able to represent my country in the framework of my religion makes it truly meaningful and phenomenal. I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time, and it has surpassed all my expectations.

Despite being competitors on the playing field, the athletes were excited to mingle with participants from countries all around the world. Shirts, hats and pins were exchanged as the marchers eagerly made their way around the stadium.

Regardless of country, everyone stood for the raising of the Israeli flag, following which all 10,000+ athletes, from over 70 countries, shouted “ani nishba!” (I swear), in a powerful promise to adhere to the rules of the game. The conviction with which they shouted in unison let all in attendance know that the games will be played fairly and with good sportsmanship – in the Jewish spirit.

The participants will have plenty of time over the next 12 days to fight for victory, but the opening ceremony truly felt like a win for the entire Jewish people.

Only camaraderie was sensed among them. United by religion more than the country for this one night, the athletes marched into a stadium in the heart of Jerusalem to celebrate the collective athletic achievements of the Jewish people.