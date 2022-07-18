The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli marathoner Lonah Chemtain Salpeter captures World bronze

The 33-year-old Kenya-born Israeli completed the 26.2-mile (42km) race in 2:20:18 hours at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. 

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: JULY 18, 2022 21:40
ISRAELI RUNNER Lonah Chemtai Salpeter crosses the line to finish in third place in the women's marathon yesterday at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)
ISRAELI RUNNER Lonah Chemtai Salpeter crosses the line to finish in third place in the women's marathon yesterday at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
(photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

In a historic result for Israeli running, Lonah Chemtai Salpeter took home a bronze medal in the women’s marathon on Monday at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. 

The 33-year-old Kenya-born Israeli completed the 26.2-mile (42km) race in 2:20:18 hours, finishing behind Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase and Kenyan Judith Jeptum Korir to earn the blue-and-white’s fourth-ever medal at the prestigious event.

What is Lonah Chemtai Salpeter's history? 

Chemtai Salpeter originally came to Israel in 2009 to care for the children of her country’s ambassador and eventually married running coach Dan Salpeter in 2014. 

She has represented Israel in numerous international events, including both the 2016 and 2021 Olympics, and won the 2020 Tokyo Marathon. 

"Lonah's willpower and determination are a source of pride for Israeli athletics and for the entire State of Israel," Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted.

"Lonah’s willpower and determination are a source of pride for Israeli athletics and for the entire State of Israel.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid


