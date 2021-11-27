The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Celebrity memorabilia sale's proceeds donated to women's shelters

In a joint initiative by WIZO, eBay and Gett Delivery, celebrities are auctioning off personal memorabilia in order to raise funds for women's shelters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 03:51
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
A virtual auction opened on Wednesday selling personal items donated by celebrities, in a joint WIZO, eBay and Gett Delivery initiative to raise funds for women victims of domestic abuse. The initiative, named "Do Not Abandon," was launched in honor of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25.
Some of the items are Israeli super model Bar Refaeli's 30-year-old birthday dress; a signed hat by Israeli NBA phenom Deni Avdija; an evening gown worn by model, actress and TV hostess Rotem Sela; and special edition Nike shoes worn by celebrity chef Yisrael Aharoni.
The auction is being held as a special virtual store on eBay, and will continue until this coming Wednesday, December 1. Gett Delivery is carrying out the deliveries of the purchased items.
The funds raised will be converted into gift cards that will be distributed to women in shelters or those who have previously been in shelters.
"Women who suffer domestic violence in Israel are hurt twice: First within their house, and second when the state abandons them to their fate with little rehabilitation resources, weak enforcement, a forgiving court system and more," said Rivka Noyman, head of WIZO's Women's Advancement branch. 
WASHINGTON WIZARDS forward Deni Avdija goes for a layup against the Toronto Raptors. (credit: GEOFF BURKE/USA TODAY SPORTS VIA REUTERS) WASHINGTON WIZARDS forward Deni Avdija goes for a layup against the Toronto Raptors. (credit: GEOFF BURKE/USA TODAY SPORTS VIA REUTERS)
"This is where our mutual responsibility comes in: WIZO, as a leading NGO, took upon itself to create real change - including a change of mentality," she said.
Other celebrities and cultural icons who contributed items to the sale include Rita, Noa Tishbi, Agam Rodberg, Miri Bohadana, Zion Baruch, Ninet, Maya Vertheimer, Paula Rosenberg, Ania Bukshtein, Gal Fridman and more.
The sale is on here.


Tags wizo domestic violence celebrity auction
