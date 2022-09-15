The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

How many millionaires live in Tel Aviv - and where does it rank in the Middle East?

A new Henley Global Citizens report reveals that 42,400 millionaires live in Tel Aviv. And 12 billionaires. New York took first place in the world for housing the most millionaires.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 02:56

Updated: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 02:57
Israelis are seen visiting the beach in Tel Aviv amid a heatwave on the Passover holiday, on April 18, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israelis are seen visiting the beach in Tel Aviv amid a heatwave on the Passover holiday, on April 18, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A new report published Tuesday by Henley Global Citizens reveals that 42,400 millionaires live in Tel Aviv. Of these, 2,260 have a fortune of more than 10 million dollars, 118 residents have a fortune worth more than 100 million dollars - and there are 12 billionaires.

The Israeli city is placed second in the list of the five richest cities in the Middle East according to the number of millionaires who live there, after Dubai. Abu Dhabi, Doha and Riyadh were ranked 3-5. Also according to the report, New York is the richest city with the largest number of millionaires and billionaires.

What makes a millionaire? 

The report defines a millionaire as someone who has investable assets worth a million dollars or more. This includes cash, savings accounts and investments in stocks, government bonds and mutual funds.

The world's richest cities 

Lower East Side, Manhattan (credit: Aleks Marinkovic/Unsplash) Lower East Side, Manhattan (credit: Aleks Marinkovic/Unsplash)

New York - which ranked first - is home to 345,600 millionaires, including 737 millionaires with a net worth of $100 million or more, and 59 billionaires, according to the report based on June 30 data.

Tokyo ranked second, with 304,900 millionaire residents, and 12 billionaires. London, San Francisco and Singapore complete the opening five.

In addition to New York and San Francisco (3rd place), four other cities in the United States - Los Angeles (6th), Chicago (7th), Houston (8th) and Dallas (18th) entered the 20 richest cities based on the population of millionaires living in them . Houston made the biggest progress, jumping four spots from last year.

The richest cities in the world according to the number of millionaires living in them are Beijing (9), Shanghai (10) and Hong Kong (12); in Europe - Zurich (15), and Geneva (19); and in Australia - Sydney (11) and Melbourne (17).

Fourteen  of the 20 richest cities are in countries with a "golden visa" or "golden passport" program, which grants the wealthy resident or citizen rights in exchange for a significant investment, according to the report. "The right to live, work and invest in international wealth centers such as New York, London, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto can be secured through investment," the report states.



Tags Tel Aviv new york finance Money
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by