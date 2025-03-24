Golf legend Tiger Woods confirms romance with Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods announced that he is dating Vanessa Trump, US President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, in a X/Twitter post on Sunday.

"Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side," the multi-title golfer wrote. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

Several gossip magazines reported that the two had been seeing each other for a number of weeks. Their respective children from previous marriages reportedly attend the same school, and are both junior golfers.

Trump, Woods backgrounds

Vanessa Trump, 47, was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years. They have five children together and divorced in 2018.

Woods has won 15 major golf titles, and has had a troubled romantic history. He has kept his romantic life private after a series of blowups, including a potential sexual assault case from his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman.

He admitted himself to a sex addiction rehab clinic in 2010, the same year his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, divorced him. During his marriage to Nordegren, Woods claimed to have had sexual relations with some 120 women.

Woods has played golf several times with Vanessa Trump's ex-father-in-law, who is an avid golf fanatic and owns several courses. Vanessa Trump attended several public-facing events as a member of Trump's extended family during his first term in office.

Vanessa Trump's daughter Kai, 17, announced that she will be playing collegiate golf for the University of Miami in 2026. She played at a junior invite-only tournament with Charlie Woods, Tiger's son, in South Carolina last week.