No siren, just silence: El Al honors fallen from the air

Flyers on an El Al flight on Wednesday stood for the length of a memorial siren while 10,000 feet in the air, according to a video documenting the memorial. Many Israelis who fly during these meaningful times find themselves unable to observe it.

The video, which surfaced, showed passengers on a longer-haul international flight, determined by features of the aircraft, compared to aircraft used for European countries and Dubai.

The Jerusalem Post has reached out to El Al for further comments on the flight and how the meaningful memorial was carried out while traveling.

Traditions for Israeli airlines

This unidentified flight was just one of the many documented moments of silence while in flight for El Al flights following memorial days or terror attacks.

Notably, in November 2023, passengers on a flight to London held a moment of silence while in air to mark 30 days since the October 7 massacre.

The flight's in-flight service manager addressed the passengers through the onboard announcement system, saying:

"Dear passengers, today, November 7, marks 30 days since Black Sabbath, when we lost our brothers and sisters in the terrible terrorist events that took place in the south.

"At 11 o'clock Israel time, we will observe a minute's silence in their memory, followed by the song of hope," the speaker continued. "We invite you to join the rest of the Israelis in Israel and around the world in this initiative. May they rest in peace."