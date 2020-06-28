The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Women, teenagers worked as potters in ancient Israel, scholars show

From previous research, it was assumed that pottery manufacturing was mainly carried out by professional potters, proving a certain level of sophistication in the society.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 28, 2020 19:24
The silver hoard after cleaning and conservation by Mimi Lavi, Conservation Lab of the Institute of Archaeology, Hebrew University of Jerusalem (photo credit: GABI LARON)
The silver hoard after cleaning and conservation by Mimi Lavi, Conservation Lab of the Institute of Archaeology, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
(photo credit: GABI LARON)
Over 3,500 years ago, a potter finished shaping a new jug in Gath, a settlement in the Judean foothills overlooking the southern coastal plain of Israel. Before firing the vessel in the kiln, maybe the artisan looked at it, even touched it one last time, perhaps feeling proud of the work, without imagining that a couple of millennia later, a group of researchers would not only find the artifact, but also identify the fingerprints on its surface, reconstructing the age and gender of the jug’s ancient manufacturer.
As explained to The Jerusalem Post by Bar Ilan University archaeologist Aren Maeir, the director of the excavations at the site known as Tell es-Safi/Gath, some 2,000 or 3,000 people probably lived in the settlement during the Early Bronze Age – between 3,000 and 2,500 BCE –, enough to consider it a city.
“It was probably one of the many Canaanite city-states in the region at the time,” he said.
Together with several scholars of the University of Manitoba (Winnipeg, Canada), Maeir co-authored a paper which was recently published in the journal PLOS ONE, analyzing over 100 fingerprints identified on 47 Bronze Age vessels unearthed in the area, in one of the first studies pursuing this venue of research.
“Pottery remains are among the most common findings in excavations because they survive very well through the ages. We studied various aspects of pottery, where it was produced, what was the purpose and how it changed over time. In this particular study we looked at remains of fingerprints left before the vessels were fired in their kilns,” he said.
“Fingerprints allow researchers to understand the gender and the age of those who left them, so this analysis offered new insights on who was working in [the] field of pottery at that time,” he added.
From previous research, it was assumed that pottery manufacturing was mainly carried out by professional potters, proving a certain level of sophistication in the society.
“What came out here is that not only men were involved in the production, but also women and teenagers,” the archaeologist explained. “It is an interesting insight into the social structure of the city.”
Based on the findings, the paper suggests that even though pottery-making was a male dominated craft, women and adolescents participated as well. As pointed out in the study, “multiple hands were normally involved in vessel shaping and adults and teenagers had different roles in manufacture” since “two-thirds of vessels in our sample (n = 31/47, 66%) have two or more prints classified in different age/sex categories.”
One of the hypotheses is that those younger artisans were potters-in-training.
“With clear evidence that older and younger potters of the same sex were involved in the manufacturing of wares during the same manufacturing episodes, it is reasonable to infer that older potters would be instructing younger ones in the craft,” the paper continues.
The study is the first analyzing ancient fingerprints from pottery in sites in Israel, and not much research in this particular field has been carried out also in other parts of the world, Maeir pointed out.
In the future, the hope is to be able to compare the results with research carried out on artifacts from other periods or from other sites.
Meantime, Tel Gath, which is prominently featured in the Bible in events considered to have taken place several centuries later – including as the city of origin of David’s giant foe Goliath – is still being excavated. Due to the coronavirus emergency, the archaeologists will not be able to return to the field this summer, but the goal is to resume work in 2021.


Tags Israel women archaeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reconciliation starts with ending racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by