Buying property in Israel? Here's what you should know

Purchasing a property can be among life’s most exciting moments, whether you’re buying real estate for personal use or investment purposes. The prospect of building equity, settling in the neighborhood of your choice, and even decorating are all much-anticipated aspects of property ownership.

But the process – especially in a foreign country – can also be intimidating. The multitude of forms, legal and tax nuances, and intricacies of contracts often overwhelm new buyers. So too can the many expenses that come along with your purchase, from closing costs and taxes to appliances and furnishings.

For some buyers, assessing these additional expenses in the context of their budget can be daunting. But with a team of professionals – including a highly experienced real estate agent, attorney, and mortgage expert, among others – you can solidify your financial plan well in advance and approach your purchase with greater confidence.