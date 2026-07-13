ByRUTH MARKS EGLASH

With the Iran war seemingly over, the fighting winding down in Lebanon, and a semi-ceasefire sticking in Gaza, Israelis are now eyeing the long, hot summer vacation, but this year, like the last two, the traditional tourist season, where millions come from abroad to sample the best Israel has to offer, remains once again on ice.

Most international airlines have yet to return, hotels are filling up but far too slowly, and tour guides – who usually work non-stop through July and August – are getting only the occasional booking. It was like this last summer, following the 12-day war with Iran in June, and in 2024, months after the October 7 massacre, though some had been hopeful that Israeli tourism would make its big return in the summer of 2026.

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