The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS Business And Innovation

Israel’s innovative response to COVID-19

In the COVID-19 innovation report, Israel ranked as the second-most innovative country in the world, after the US.

By ELI DAVID  
JULY 29, 2020 11:41
Two police officers patrol downtown Jerusalem to ensure that people are wearing masks (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Two police officers patrol downtown Jerusalem to ensure that people are wearing masks
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Earlier this year, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic became clear, we envisioned the creation of a global map of innovations featuring solutions for COVID-19 issues, encouraging the free flow of data in this critical time. The pandemic caught the world unprepared, mainly due to inexperience in dealing with this kind of crisis and a lack of knowledge on how to confront it. Our Global COVID-19 Innovation Map, created together with the help of the UNAIDS Health Innovation Exchange, facilitates connections between innovators and organizations looking for solutions within their communities. We believe that the solutions developed during this pandemic, as well as the lessons learned, can be helpful in the fight against future global health crises. As it stands today, the map features more than 1,000 projects created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic across different categories, such as prevention, treatment, and diagnostics. We are also interested in re- searching which locations are over-performing, creating relevant, high quality projects to help deal with COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Innovation Report, launched on July 1 in collaboration with the Health Innovation Exchange, showcases the rankings of the 32 best performing countries and 80 cities. Our ranking algorithm takes into account the number of innovations in each ecosystem, as well as actual and potential impact. The algorithm does not measure the ability of each government to effectively respond to the pandemic, nor the general public discipline in each country. We measure the level of innovation from the private sector in each city and country. As we will share in the results, the gaps between those two elements are especially dramatic in Israel.
In our COVID-19 innovation report, Israel ranked as the second-most innovative country in the world, after the US. This is an outstanding achievement, showing the ability of Israeli entrepreneurs to create high quality solutions with substantial potential to help mitigate and eradicate this far-reaching crisis. Of Israel’s ranked cities, Tel-Aviv leads the country and takes 5th globally. The city’s response in this time of challenge proves Tel Aviv is maintaining its global reputation and remains able to create innovations in a wide variety of verticals, including in health-tech.
Outside of Tel Aviv, Haifa is usually seen as a smaller, less developed Startup Ecosystem than Jerusalem. But in response to the pandemic, the city has had initiatives allowing it to rank in the top 40 globally and 2nd nationally. Jerusalem, meanwhile, ranks 77, a strong position as well. We also see some encouraging signs of new projects happening in several other innovative Israeli start-up ecosystems, such as Yokne’am, Ashdod, and Eilat.
It is often wondered why the Israeli start-up ecosystem is so resilient. At StartupBlink, we believe it is mostly due to the country’s talented entrepreneurs and their ability to quickly pivot their business model in response to a crisis. While many entrepreneurs in other locations are hoping for things to go back to normal, Israeli entrepreneurs are looking at how they can address changes and gain the first to market advantage. This mindset is especially handy in times of crisis.
In the top 20 ranked countries, we see that specific countries in Europe, such as Estonia, Switzerland, Italy, and Ireland, are surprisingly over-performing in COVID-related innovation when compared to their general scores in our 2020 global rankings, while Taiwan and its capital Taipei are among the Asian countries leading during this crisis.
Our COVID-19 innovation rankings also show that some of the cities badly hit by the crisis, such as New York, Milan, Brussels, and Moscow, are the cities now over-performing in the charts. This seems counter-intuitive, since these cities are in a major crisis but have still managed to excel and innovate due to the needs they have faced.
What next?
When so much in the world is changing, what we need more than ever is to be aware of not only the bad but the good that is happening in the world. It is important to know that start-ups and corporations around the globe have been working tirelessly since the emergence of the coronavirus in hopes of finding a permanent solution to the crisis, and to help people adjust to the new normal it will bring. 
The writer is CEO of StartupBlink 


Tags israel tech Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For Gamzu to win, gov't needs to get politics out of the way By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by