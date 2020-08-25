The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

No business like shul business

Everything has changed now that synagogues reopened with small minyanim and no Kiddush served.

By SHOSHANA TITA  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 20:15
Joseph Scutts carries a new Torah at the Heichal Ephraim and Bertin Synagogue in Jerusalem’s Mea She’arim neighborhood (photo credit: JOSEPH SCUTTS)
Joseph Scutts carries a new Torah at the Heichal Ephraim and Bertin Synagogue in Jerusalem’s Mea She’arim neighborhood
(photo credit: JOSEPH SCUTTS)
I recalled what the rabbi of one of the largest synagogues in Dallas, Texas told me when I first joined his synagogue: “There is no business like shul business.” He had no clue how accurate his statement would turn out to be, in my case at least.
For me, having just moved from Europe to Dallas, Texas, the American shul experience was a brave new world. Growing up in Israel, it was mostly the men who went to shul, and Kiddush was served only on very rare occasions. The sheer size of the US synagogues, the sermons, mostly on topical issues, were new to me. The lavish Kiddush luncheons were the equivalent of a banquet in Israel.
What was so surprising to me after years in the US was the fact that so many who attended relied on these generous luncheons for their Shabbat meal.
Urban anthropologists argue that humans need to be around other people. We are social creatures. That is why the closure of places of worship during the COVID-19 pandemic left such a void in peoples’ lives. The synagogue is not just about man and God, but also about humans interacting with others.
That mainly social aspect was not nearly as evident in synagogues I attended in England, Germany and Spain. However, my Jewish American experience brought home to me how much synagogues in the US are the glue that holds Jews together, a networking center. I met numerous couples who met there, and few even got married. People get invited regularly to Shabbat meals there and I held my Jewish lecture series in various synagogues. The last thing I expected when I first walked into that Dallas synagogue was to be the first person in their 100-year-history to be sponsored for a Green Card for my educational work.
What made it even more remarkable was that I got my green card in record three-months time. The filing lawyer joked that the sponsoring synagogue must have had a direct line to God.
Dallas is a sprawling city and Jews are not likely to socialize in any other place as much as in the synagogues. Even though Manhattan is more densely populated, so many congregants consider it their home away from home. I was reminded of the words of my Dallas rabbi after a friend in Manhattan confided in me how much he missed the human contact with the congregants during the closure.
Everything has changed now that synagogues reopened with small minyanim and no Kiddush served. My friends complain it resembles more a hospital experience than the touchy-feely experience of the B.C. (Before Corona) era when one could socialize at the Kiddush rather than maintain a safe social distance. Reminders to wash hands and wear masks welcome the few brave ones who still attend shul despite constant warnings that the virus  is lurking in the background and is highly contagious.
The synagogues help us not only reconnect with our fellow Jews, but also mainly with our roots. I was reminded of Winston Churchill’s visit to Israel in March of 1921. As a large crowd welcomed him, the young trees just planted in his honor collapsed and their roots were scattered. Churchill started to laugh and whispered to his host, “Mister Dizengoff, without roots nothing will grow here.” We might apply this truism literally and figuratively to our synagogues.
Stranded in Israel during the COVID-19 pandemic, I treasured spending Shabbat at the mother of all synagogues, the Kotel (Western Wall). At the peak of the pandemic, we were only a few people there yet I never felt alone.
No matter how often one prays at the Kotel it is never the same.
Walking up the hill I found myself humming lines from my favorite song, titled The Kotel: “There are people with a heart of stone and there are stones with a human heart.” 
The writer is a journalist living in Jerusalem.


Tags synagogue Spirituality prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by