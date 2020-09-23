The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tourism inside Israel - we meet again

The closing of the skies due to the COVID-19 pandemic afforded Israelis an opportunity to explore the alternatives to the famous Israeli wanderlust abroad.

By SHOSHANA TITA  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 20:28
The majestic King David Hotel in Jerusalem (photo credit: Courtesy)
The majestic King David Hotel in Jerusalem
(photo credit: Courtesy)
There is a German word for which no equivalent can be found when translated into English – “Tapetenwechsel”– which means literally “change of wallpaper,” but metaphorically is a change of scenery.

The closing of the skies due to the COVID-19 pandemic afforded Israelis an opportunity to explore the alternatives to the famous Israeli wanderlust abroad – tourism inside Israel. If there was one good thing that resulted from this pandemic it is that the mass of Israelis who would have traveled to Europe, US or Far East are now looking for a room in Jerusalem and hotels in the North and South of Israel.

The historic five-star King David Hotel under its new general manager, Tamir Kobrin, has reinvented itself. After decades abroad working in multiple leading international luxury hotels Kobrin has successfully navigated the switch from hosting exclusively overseas tourists to Israeli quests only.

As he explained to me, Israelis savor the actual hotel experience rather than spend entire days sightseeing only. Renowned chef Ron Antebi created new breakfast and dinner menus and gourmet selections for the Jewish holidays.

I was most impressed with Kobrin’s thinking outside the box; he introduced an array of fabulous programs, such as historical tours of Jerusalem with Dr. Haim Cohen, tours of the Old City, culinary tours of Mahaneh Yehudah, rooftop cocktails, afternoon teas with the Music Academy, music in the lobby lounge and sports activities. Kobrin collaborated with Shmuel Marom, former chairman of Israel’s incoming tourism office and founder of Global, who for years had organized cultural tours to Rome, Venice, Vienna and Berlin. As an alternative to overseas travel, the King David Hotel with its old-world charm and impeccable service, was chosen as the venue for monthly cultural vacations titled “We Meet Again.” Marom brought a group of star-studded speakers on topics ranging from cyber security to health to history. These personal encounters in this historic setting fill a void for so many who are tired of Zoom lectures and yearn for personal growth experiences.

My next destination was Pastoral in Kfar Bloom, or as it is also known, Little Switzerland. Having spent numerous summers in Switzerland, I had the image of the original to compare it with and was very pleasantly surprised. The name “Pastoral” truly reflects its essence evoking green pastures and tranquil landscape. There is a very genteel air about this place which one senses upon arrival. I can see why so many stressed-out city dwellers choose to escape to this calm resort in Upper Galilee to be able to take a deep breath in the pure air.

This newly renovated hotel was founded 63 years ago. What makes it unique is how it integrates cultural events with the experience of nature. I greatly enjoyed the open air concerts on the green lawn. Pastoral attracts a wide range of visitors – young and old, religious and secular – who all feel equally at home in this green landscape.

I happened to be there on a weekend for children and had no difficulty blending into the scenery as it was so much fun. No ID was required! Taking long walks in this breathtaking scenery I asked myself how come I hadn’t discovered Pastoral earlier. It was one of these places which leave you with a taste for more.

To seal my adventures in Israel I chose a place of healing we can all use during the pandemic. I headed to Mitzpe Alumot overlooking the Sea of Galilee. This health resort is in great demand now as people are more conscious of preventive medicine due to the coronavirus. The diet consists of raw food and green juices while integrating yoga and qigong into one’s daily health routine. Workshops geared toward teaching healthy eating habits are offered.

This Alumot Health Retreat was founded by Jerry Mintz, a successful Canadian real estate developer, in 2006. I was most impressed with Jerry’s personal touch, his compassion and eagerness to facilitate healing in his center.

After my tour of Israel this summer I was reminded of the classic hassidic tale of the hassid who dreamed of a treasure buried under a bridge near the king’s castle in Prague. He traveled far only to be told by the patrol chief that he himself had dreamed of a treasure under the oven of Rabbi Yeklish. Sure enough, the hassid returned home only to find the treasure under his own oven.

Exploring Israel this summer, I felt not like Alice in Wonderland, but Alice in the Holy Land. 

The writer is a journalist and director of TLC in Potomac, Marylad. She currently resides in Jerusalem


Tags Tourism King David Hotel tour israel Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by