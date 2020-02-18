Wife of Har Nof victim says neighborhood name change 'disrespectful'

As residents of the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem continue to fight a decision by the municipality to change their neighborhood’s name to Neot Yosef, the widow of Rabbi Yechiel Rotman, one of the victims of the Har Nof Massacre in 2014, stood before the city’s Naming Committee to voice her opposition to the decision.

In the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of five residents of Har Nof and one police officer, Risa Rotman’s husband was stabbed twice and remained comatose for a year before passing away. For Risa, the name “Har Nof” is tied with the memory of the terrorist attack and the attempt to change the name of the neighborhood shows disrespect for those impacted by the attack.

“This was a terrorist attack on us and it shows contempt for all of us in the neighborhood that they want to erase the name of the neighborhood,” said Risa at the committee meeting last week. “I think it is contemptuous! [It shows] contempt for the families and for all the residents of the neighborhood. Contempt not just for the residents of the neighborhood, but for all those who are connected to the neighborhood. I think it’s simply disrespectful!”

Risa told the Naming Committee that she believes that 80% of the residents of Har Nof are openly against the name change. The other 20% aren’t necessarily supportive of the name change, but may not care.

In November, the Jerusalem Naming Committee approved a motion to change the name of the Har Nof neighborhood to “Neot Yosef” after Sephardi rabbi and former Shas party leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.

Although Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv was also mentioned in the original press release as one of the two people the name change was honoring, the rest of the press statement went into depth only about Ovadia Yosef – and since then, his name has largely not come up. One Har Nof resident hinted that Elyashiv may have been mentioned in an attempt to appease Ashkenazi residents of the neighborhood.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, who was present at the meeting, told Risa that the municipality remembers the attack and the victims and would take her words into consideration.

“First off, I want to say to you that we remember that day well, that day, that terrible morning and the continuation afterwards. I wanted to say that the victims are in our hearts to this day. We remember them and come to events in their memory,” said Leon. “We will take everything you said and decide on it.”

Har Nof residents who showed up to the meeting last week were not permitted to be present for the meeting and were put in a side room with a live stream that was plagued with technical issues.

"Residents of the neighborhood of Har Nof arrived today to speak from the bottom of their hearts before the mayor and the opposition committee is against the unprecedented decision to change the name of an old and important neighborhood in the capital that was made against the will of the residents of the neighborhood and through an invalid and illegal process," said attorneys Yehoshua Liberman and Avi Shaun who are representing the neighborhood residents.

Residents of the neighborhood support the desire to memorialize Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef and have offered alternative options to do so. "There is no doubt that the current decision that was made while grossly disregarding the wishes of the neighborhood residents themselves and their feelings is not a fitting memorial. It definitely does not honor the memory and works of Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef," said the attorneys.

The residents are planning on bringing the case before a court if the municipality continues to insist on the name change.

About 30 residents of Har Nof representing multiple different religious and ethnic sectors attended the meeting of the committee in November. The residents of Har Nof who have spoken to The Jerusalem Post have requested to remain anonymous, as they felt that having their names publicized could put them at risk.

The municipality claimed that it would publish an official announcement in newspapers and in the neighborhood. The Har Nof resident told the Post that this did not occur. The committee is obligated to invite representatives of the neighborhood to a meeting in order to express opposition to the decision, but it’s currently unclear who they’ll invite.

When asked during the meeting why the municipality was pushing the name change even though there was such a sharp backlash from the residents, Lion responded, “Because this is the decision. This is what we want to decide.”

Residents warned that the decision would influence their vote in the next municipal elections. Lion beat his independent, secular rival Ofer Berkovitch by only 2.9% in the 2018 elections.

Residents responded with outrage to Lion's original announcement about the name change, claiming that the municipality did not consult residents or their representatives at all before making the decision. Their main issue with the decision is also that the municipality ignored their opinions about the change. The logistical issues, such as changing addresses for mail, also bother residents.

A municipality spokesperson told the Post in November that the public would be “a full partner in the final decision through questionnaires and activity in the neighborhood. Any resident who wants to bring up their opinion will have their opinion heard willingly.”

Some residents of Har Nof claimed that the decision to change the name of the neighborhood was connected to Shas, a complaint that has come up in other name change incidents in Israel.