The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem

Wife of Har Nof victim says neighborhood name change 'disrespectful'

The widow of Rabbi Yechiel Rotman, one of the victims of the Har Nof Massacre in 2014, stood before the city’s Naming Committee to voice her opposition to the decision.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 06:12
har nof ceremony 7 days after terror attack (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
har nof ceremony 7 days after terror attack
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
As residents of the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem continue to fight a decision by the municipality to change their neighborhood’s name to Neot Yosef, the widow of Rabbi Yechiel Rotman, one of the victims of the Har Nof Massacre in 2014, stood before the city’s Naming Committee to voice her opposition to the decision.
In the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of five residents of Har Nof and one police officer, Risa Rotman’s husband was stabbed twice and remained comatose for a year before passing away. For Risa, the name “Har Nof” is tied with the memory of the terrorist attack and the attempt to change the name of the neighborhood shows disrespect for those impacted by the attack.
“This was a terrorist attack on us and it shows contempt for all of us in the neighborhood that they want to erase the name of the neighborhood,” said Risa at the committee meeting last week. “I think it is contemptuous! [It shows] contempt for the families and for all the residents of the neighborhood. Contempt not just for the residents of the neighborhood, but for all those who are connected to the neighborhood. I think it’s simply disrespectful!”
Risa told the Naming Committee that she believes that 80% of the residents of Har Nof are openly against the name change. The other 20% aren’t necessarily supportive of the name change, but may not care.
In November, the Jerusalem Naming Committee approved a motion to change the name of the Har Nof neighborhood to “Neot Yosef” after Sephardi rabbi and former Shas party leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.
Although Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv was also mentioned in the original press release as one of the two people the name change was honoring, the rest of the press statement went into depth only about Ovadia Yosef – and since then, his name has largely not come up. One Har Nof resident hinted that Elyashiv may have been mentioned in an attempt to appease Ashkenazi residents of the neighborhood.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, who was present at the meeting, told Risa that the municipality remembers the attack and the victims and would take her words into consideration.
“First off, I want to say to you that we remember that day well, that day, that terrible morning and the continuation afterwards. I wanted to say that the victims are in our hearts to this day. We remember them and come to events in their memory,” said Leon. “We will take everything you said and decide on it.”
Har Nof residents who showed up to the meeting last week were not permitted to be present for the meeting and were put in a side room with a live stream that was plagued with technical issues.
"Residents of the neighborhood of Har Nof arrived today to speak from the bottom of their hearts before the mayor and the opposition committee is against the unprecedented decision to change the name of an old and important neighborhood in the capital that was made against the will of the residents of the neighborhood and through an invalid and illegal process," said attorneys Yehoshua Liberman and Avi Shaun who are representing the neighborhood residents.
Residents of the neighborhood support the desire to memorialize Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef and have offered alternative options to do so. "There is no doubt that the current decision that was made while grossly disregarding the wishes of the neighborhood residents themselves and their feelings is not a fitting memorial. It definitely does not honor the memory and works of Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef," said the attorneys.
The residents are planning on bringing the case before a court if the municipality continues to insist on the name change.
About 30 residents of Har Nof representing multiple different religious and ethnic sectors attended the meeting of the committee in November. The residents of Har Nof who have spoken to The Jerusalem Post have requested to remain anonymous, as they felt that having their names publicized could put them at risk.
The municipality claimed that it would publish an official announcement in newspapers and in the neighborhood. The Har Nof resident told the Post that this did not occur. The committee is obligated to invite representatives of the neighborhood to a meeting in order to express opposition to the decision, but it’s currently unclear who they’ll invite.
When asked during the meeting why the municipality was pushing the name change even though there was such a sharp backlash from the residents, Lion responded, “Because this is the decision. This is what we want to decide.”
Residents warned that the decision would influence their vote in the next municipal elections. Lion beat his independent, secular rival Ofer Berkovitch by only 2.9% in the 2018 elections.
Residents responded with outrage to Lion's original announcement about the name change, claiming that the municipality did not consult residents or their representatives at all before making the decision. Their main issue with the decision is also that the municipality ignored their opinions about the change. The logistical issues, such as changing addresses for mail, also bother residents.
A municipality spokesperson told the Post in November that the public would be “a full partner in the final decision through questionnaires and activity in the neighborhood. Any resident who wants to bring up their opinion will have their opinion heard willingly.”
Some residents of Har Nof claimed that the decision to change the name of the neighborhood was connected to Shas, a complaint that has come up in other name change incidents in Israel.


Tags Jerusalem protests har nof
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reuven Rivlin speaks out against bullying By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After 5 years of conflict in Yemen, shoots of peace are finally emerging By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Necessary constitutional, administrative changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by