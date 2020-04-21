The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem

As tourists disappear, Jerusalem lays out plan for future

The municipal development authority plans to focus on future rather than standstill of today

By ILANIT MELCHIOR  
APRIL 21, 2020 11:51
HUNDREDS OF tourists walk towards Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
HUNDREDS OF tourists walk towards Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
COVID-19 has swiftly managed to change the global landscape, affecting almost all work fields and professions. Jerusalem has been no exception, yet its officials have refused to raise their hands in surrender.
The Jerusalem Development Authority (JDA) has set out a plan for a framework of operations that will focus the city on the future rather than on the standstill of the present. 
The municipality plans to make use of advanced technologies to bring back one of its main sources of income: tourism. With flights halted and potential tourists stranded at home for their own safety, it is finding ways to bring the city abroad.
One of the city’s initiatives includes the interactive website Jerusalem is Traveling 2U, through which followers have been able to view religious ceremonies during the past holidays of the three major religions. They now will be able to enjoy a large range of activities, such as virtual tours with professional guides, cooking classes, shopping and more.
Via existing technologies, Jerusalem will be able to accurately monitor the number of visitors at each venue at any given point. Using this tool, the city will be able to reopen businesses in a safe manner, a move that will bring a much-needed economic boost.
The JDA also intends to bring life itself back to Jerusalem. One idea brought forward is to have local chefs and restaurant owners take the wheel and set out for neighborhoods, where they will be able to sell their signature meals.
This will be facilitated by a prepaid signup system to avoid long waits in line. In full coordination with the municipality, we will be able to give notice to residents of the relevant neighborhoods, allowing them to obtain out-of-the-ordinary meals. This will not only be beneficial to those stranded at home, it will also become a permanent feature in the city. 
Another project being put together is the marketing of single-day traveling packages. By monitoring the number of travelers per area, we will be able to offer the general public the ability to safely visit the many sites and attractions the city has to offer. This method will be crucial until we regain full control over coronavirus and return to the reality we once knew.
Jerusalem is no stranger to crises. As part of a no-cancellation policy created in order to cope with unexpected events, it sees itself as a potential leader in the recovery of the global travel industry. Equipped with a crisis management toolbox, the JDA is in a unique position to blaze the trail back to normal routines.
A major goal of ours is to enact a voluntary health treaty with hotels that will give guests peace of mind, knowing they are staying in a secure environment. It seems the travel ecosystem will shift its focus from general security to hygiene security, and we fully intend on leading the way as our followers and visitors return to Jerusalem.
We look forward to welcoming them – and all visitors – with open arms.


Tags Jerusalem Tourism jerusalem municipality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust and the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by