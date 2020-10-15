The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem

Challenging the mayor on coronavirus

The second city lockdown brought to the fore one of the touchiest issues of Lion’s tenure – his commitment to the haredi benches in his coalition.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 17:29
BERKOVITCH IS incensed by Mayor Moshe Lion’s failure to lockdown haredi neighborhoods like Mea She’arim –pictured over Sukkot on October 8 – in the crisis’s first round. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
BERKOVITCH IS incensed by Mayor Moshe Lion’s failure to lockdown haredi neighborhoods like Mea She’arim –pictured over Sukkot on October 8 – in the crisis’s first round.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
At one point during the initial onset of COVID-19, it seemed the rivals – Mayor Moshe Lion and city council opposition leader Ofer Berkovitch (Hitorerut) – were about to declare a ceasefire.

They exchanged a few polite sentences, Berkovitch offered to add his volunteer teams to those operated by the municipality to help seniors and a meeting was scheduled between the two. But the meeting never took place, and the polite words soon gave way to the old mutual disdain.

The second city lockdown brought to the fore one of the touchiest issues of Lion’s tenure – his commitment to the haredi benches in his coalition. Berkovitch denounced what he described as Lion’s “total submission to the demands of the haredim, up to the point that it endangers the city. Lion has totally subjugated Jerusalem’s interests to his own interests.

“Being a mayor without a council list of his own places him completely in the hands of his partners, and in this dramatic pandemic period, he has openly elevated their requests over the interests of the city and the general population.” Berkovitch recites what he considers failures in Lion’s conduct:

“He refused to impose the lockdown on the haredi neighborhoods during the first round of the crisis, and now he is doing it again. We have requested that any institution which receives municipal financial support and does not observe Health Ministry restrictions be deprived of city support. He of course has not agreed to that.

“Moreover, Lion cooperates with the lack of transparency regarding the numbers of infected and ill in the haredi sector, as they request. We have no account of tickets given by city supervisors in cases of breaking the rules and so on. It is not only wrong; it is dangerous for the population of the city.” Berkovitch says that he learns every day about additional violations of pandemic rules.

“Last week, Lion showed up in a synagogue without a mask, without keeping distance; he was photographed with Rami Levy without wearing a mask; he didn’t go into isolation even after two of his deputies tested positive to the virus. That is not a good example to the public. He does not enforce the rules on his coalition partners who break them. He hasn’t personally followed the example of MKs and ministers who cut their salaries, nor has he encouraged his deputies to do so,” he declared.

“The list is long; I say that Lion cares more about his haredi partners’ interests than those of the city.”

Lion offered this scathing response, “Ofer Berkovitch hasn’t yet recovered from the results of the mayoral election [in November 2018] and hasn’t realized they took place two years ago. He continues being disconnected from reality and says sentences devoid of meaning. It’s about time he learns the facts on the ground and connects himself with reality.” 


Tags moshe lion jerusalem municipality Ofer Berkovitch
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by