Jerusalem opens support center for businesses affected by Coronavirus

A support center for businesses affected by the Corona pandemic opened on Tuesday at the First Station in Jerusalem . The center will provide support for all business owners in the city and was set up as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Development Authority. The center will be open to the public Sundays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, subject to Ministry of Health guidelines.

The center will provide both on-site and telephone support on a wide range of topics including business licenses, restaurant openings, discounts and rebates on municipal fees, assistance with the municipality and more. In addition, accountants will provide assistance in obtaining benefits and relief from the tax authority. It will also include a center for encouraging entrepreneurship that will provide free business advice and assistance for obtaining state-guaranteed loans.

Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage MK Ze'ev Elkin said, “The Corona crisis has caused serious damage to businesses in Jerusalem and severe damage to the city's economy. The Center will provide city businesses with a listing of their available benefits, and will help them receive rebates, as well as giving them tools to get through the economic crisis. Just as we worked to bring the issues of the Jerusalem businesses to the government in other economic crises, we at the Ministry of Jerusalem will continue to work and assist the city with all the tools at our disposal to overcome the current economic crisis as well. "

Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion, said, “Businesses in Jerusalem are the city’s economic lever and its heartbeat. The past several weeks have been very challenging for all of us, especially for businesses. The center will assist any business owner who will apply to the relevant authorities, in order to facilitate the process. We are here for you!”

Yehuda Ben Yosef, Jerusalem City Council Member and holder of the city’s business portfolio, said, "The Jerusalem Municipality is pioneering projects for business owners, and the establishment of the Support Center will help business owners navigate the bureaucracy, and provide assistance from the government, the banks, and the city. This unique center in the First Station illustrates our activities for the economy of Israel’s capital. We will work in every way possible to bring the city's economy back to normal. "

Eyal Haimowski, CEO of the Jerusalem Development Authority, added, “The central anchor of Jerusalem is in the mix of its diverse businesses. Tens of thousands of businesses are registered in Jerusalem and the need for a single center, which will provide assistance in the face of the economic repercussions that business owners face, is vital and urgent. I am confident that together we will be able to get through the crisis and create the recovery needed for the city. "