The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem

Jerusalem opens support center for businesses affected by Coronavirus

Support for businesses affected by the pandemic will be available at First Station Sundays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MAY 12, 2020 17:48
Jerusalem officials open the new coronavirus support center for businesses in Jerusalem on May 12, 2020 (photo credit: NOAM ROMANO)
Jerusalem officials open the new coronavirus support center for businesses in Jerusalem on May 12, 2020
(photo credit: NOAM ROMANO)
A support center for businesses affected by the Corona pandemic opened on Tuesday at the First Station in Jerusalem. The center will provide support for all business owners in the city and was set up as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Development Authority. The center will be open to the public Sundays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, subject to Ministry of Health guidelines.
The center will provide both on-site and telephone support on a wide range of topics including business licenses, restaurant openings, discounts and rebates on municipal fees, assistance with the municipality and more. In addition, accountants will provide assistance in obtaining benefits and relief from the tax authority. It will also include a center for encouraging entrepreneurship that will provide free business advice and assistance for obtaining state-guaranteed loans.
Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage MK Ze'ev Elkin said, “The Corona crisis has caused serious damage to businesses in Jerusalem and severe damage to the city's economy. The Center will provide city businesses with a listing of their available benefits, and will help them receive rebates, as well as giving them tools to get through the economic crisis. Just as we worked to bring the issues of the Jerusalem businesses to the government in other economic crises, we at the Ministry of Jerusalem will continue to work and assist the city with all the tools at our disposal to overcome the current economic crisis as well. "
Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion, said, “Businesses in Jerusalem are the city’s economic lever and its heartbeat. The past several weeks have been very challenging for all of us, especially for businesses. The center will assist any business owner who will apply to the relevant authorities, in order to facilitate the process. We are here for you!”
Yehuda Ben Yosef, Jerusalem City Council Member and holder of the city’s business portfolio, said, "The Jerusalem Municipality is pioneering projects for business owners, and the establishment of the Support Center will help business owners navigate the bureaucracy, and provide assistance from the government, the banks, and the city. This unique center in the First Station illustrates our activities for the economy of Israel’s capital. We will work in every way possible to bring the city's economy back to normal. "
Eyal Haimowski, CEO of the Jerusalem Development Authority, added, “The central anchor of Jerusalem is in the mix of its diverse businesses. Tens of thousands of businesses are registered in Jerusalem and the need for a single center, which will provide assistance in the face of the economic repercussions that business owners face, is vital and urgent. I am confident that together we will be able to get through the crisis and create the recovery needed for the city. "



Tags Jerusalem jerusalem municipality Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Likud's campaign to undermine and delegitimize the rule of law in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by