The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem

Jerusalem to get a lake and a massive new park

The plan for the new park in Kiryat Hayovel includes an artificial lake, game facilities, bicycle trails and many green spaces.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 9, 2020 16:24
Plans for the new park in Jerusalem's Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood. (photo credit: MAYOR'S OFFICE)
Plans for the new park in Jerusalem's Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood.
(photo credit: MAYOR'S OFFICE)
Jerusalem will be getting a new lake, according to a new municipal plan. 
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said Tuesday that the Jewish National Fund approved a NIS 70 million investment to build a new 200 acre in the Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood. The park plan, which is promoted by the Jerusalem Development Authority, includes an artificial lake, game facilities, bicycle trails and many green spaces, he said. 
Lion referred to the new park as "Kiryat Hayovel's Sacher Park," referring to the city's largest public park. However, that may be an understatement, as the planned park would stretch five times the 40 acre area of Sacher Park. 
The park will be located in the valley known as “Asbestonim Wadi,” an under-developed area between the Kiryat Hayovel and and Kiryat Menachem neighborhoods. The area is named after the large asbestos buildings that were built quickly to house new immigrants there in the 1950's and 1960's. 


Tags jerusalem municipality jerusalem neighborhoods Jerusalem capital
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Save Israel’s national carrier El Al from coronavirus damages By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Shmuley Boteach The American house is burning By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by