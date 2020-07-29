StreetBall postponed, Jerusalem march cancelled due to coronavirus

Following the coronavirus outbreak, Jerusalem's municipality has decided to postpone the annual StreetBall event, according to a press release from the city.

The municipality affirmed that despite their best efforts to hold the events as planned, they are unable to do so since both events are not permissible under Health Ministry's new guidelines for combating the coronavirus.

For a while now city authorities have been trying to hold sports events in attempt to provide some relief for the residents amid the coronavirus. For this reason, two other events were launched, despite the coronavirus. The first, which goes under the catchy name of "King of Baskets," is a basketball tournament taking place in eight city neighborhoods. The tournament is open for families, couples and single players, and everyone is welcome.

The other sports event, simply called "city challenge," involves fun and engaging activities throughout the city while still keeping participants apart from each, in accordance with the strict social distancing requirements.