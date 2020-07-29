The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
StreetBall postponed, Jerusalem march cancelled due to coronavirus

Despite the city's best efforts to hold the events as planned, they are unable to do so since both events are not permissible under Health Ministry's new guidelines for combatting the coronavirus.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
JULY 29, 2020 04:53
People wear protective masks as they walk around central Jerusalem amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 7, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
People wear protective masks as they walk around central Jerusalem amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 7, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Following the coronavirus outbreak, Jerusalem's municipality has decided to postpone the annual StreetBall event, according to a press release from the city.
The municipality affirmed that despite their best efforts to hold the events as planned, they are unable to do so since both events are not permissible under Health Ministry's new guidelines for combating the coronavirus.
For a while now city authorities have been trying to hold sports events in attempt to provide some relief for the residents amid the coronavirus. For this reason, two other events were launched, despite the coronavirus.
The first, which goes under the catchy name of "King of Baskets," is a basketball tournament taking place in eight city neighborhoods. The tournament is open for families, couples and single players, and everyone is welcome. 
The other sports event, simply called "city challenge," involves fun and engaging activities throughout the city while still keeping participants apart from each, in accordance with the strict social distancing requirements. 
Jerusalem Mayor, Moshe Lion, added that "we will keep sponsoring activities for the benefit of city residents and for keeping high spirits in accordance with the Health Ministry guidelines. While we attach great importance to public safety, we also wish to keep a normal routine - as much as possible." 


