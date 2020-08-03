The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Urban and digital spaces opening up for city students due to COVID-19

The municipality is cooperating with business owners so that both they and the city students can get through these troubled times more easily.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 3, 2020 03:05
Students in tmol shilshom cafe (photo credit: YINON FUCHS)
Students in tmol shilshom cafe
(photo credit: YINON FUCHS)
In an attempt to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis, inconveniently coinciding with exam period, the Jerusalem Municipality in collaboration with the Jerusalem Development Authority and local student unions is offering urban as well as digital learning spaces which will run until the end of August, for the city's vast population of students, according to the Municipality's statement. 
These open urban spaces include the Botanical Gardens, Tmol Shilshom mythological café, Muslala Terrace which offers a panoramic view of the city, Tap & Tail bar in the Mahane Yehuda Market and Noctorno café.
The municipality is cooperating with business owners so that both they and the city students can get through these troubled times more easily. 
Each urban space will offer free Wi-fi access, hot beverages but more importantly, a quite space for groups and singles, in accordance with strict adherence to Health Ministry's guidelines for fighting the coronavirus. 
Apart from the urban experience, the municipality will sponsor virtual Zoom meetings, enabling thousands of students to study from home.
These meetings will be available owning to the municipality's intention to purchase Zoom pro user accounts which don't limit the amount of time spent using the app or the number of allowed participants. 
 


