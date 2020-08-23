The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
200,000 coding students from Israel, UAE to collaborate in app development

The announcement comes in the aftermath of the historic peace agreement announced earlier this month between Israel and the UAE.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 23, 2020 03:42
[Illustrative] A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
[Illustrative] A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
Global youth coding education firm LeapLearner announced last week a partnership between Israeli and Emirati students in developing apps based on the Python coding language.
Overall, the partnership will bring together around 200,000 students from both countries. Of this group, 150,000 are from Israel, while the company only recently opened an office in Dubai as part of a planned expansion throughout the United Arab Emirates.
“We are very excited to celebrate this historic peace agreement through collaboration among our students in both countries,” LeapLearner UAE CEO George Varghese said in a statement.
“LeapLearner is leading the global movement in coding education and we strongly believe that students in the United Arab Emirates and Israel will benefit from this partnership and enjoy learning app development together."
"LeapLearner has been extremely successful in Israel,” LeapLearner Israel CEO Roi Sukenik explained.
"We've seen firsthand how our coding education platforms enable students to excel not only in coding but also in math and problem-solving. Working together with the amazing students of LeapLearner UAE will allow our students to become global citizens and messengers of peace. Our students tell us they love coding with LeapLearner and we are happy to spread this love together with students from UAE, just as we have with students from China, India and many other countries.”
The announcement comes in the aftermath of the historic peace agreement announced earlier this month between Israel and the UAE. This agreement signaled a major geopolitical shift in the Middle East, and has already prompted massive interest in lucrative opportunities in the business, technology, tourism and academic sectors that have now been made possible.


