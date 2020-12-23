92% of all WordPress attacks are on Israeli sites - report

A whopping 92 percent of all brute-force hacking attacks on WordPress sites in the world were targeted at Israeli sites during the last few months, according to a report by internet security company F5 Labs.
The study was based on an analysis of more than a million honeypot-logged connections collected by F5's research partner Effluxio during the third quarter of 2020. About 180,000 attacks against Israel were identified during the period. The United States came in a distant second with about 130,000 attacks, followed by Russia at 75,000 and India and Czechia with 50,000 attacks. More than 7,000 brute force attacks targeted Israeli WordPress site administrative portals with the /wp-login.php url. For comparison, only several hundred were recorded against American sites, and no more than 100 for any other country. "The target paths in the data show no particular association with Israeli systems or organizations," the company said. "We can only speculate about the bigger objectives of attackers looking for Israeli WordPress sites to compromise—they could be geopolitical adversaries looking to get a foothold inside the country to launch further attacks against Israel or its allies, or they could be actors with zero interest in Israel who are looking to misdirect attention." Nevertheless, the report continued, "given the sophistication and reputation of the Israeli cybersecurity community, it is a good reminder that even Israel has easy targets like this. Every pool has a shallow end, and every place has assets that are either difficult to secure or poorly managed or, in the case of WordPress, often both."WordPress is the most popular content-management system in the world, powering an estimated 35% of all websites on the internet.
The report also found that Israeli sites of all types were targeted far more often than those of any other country during the last quarter.
Honeypots are tools used to mimic likely targets of cyberattacks and monitor hackers’ behavior. They are useful for getting a sense of what less sophisticated attack traffic looks like, but will probably not catch traffic from high-end cybercriminals, the firm noted.
