92% of all WordPress attacks are on Israeli sites - report

A whopping 92 percent of all brute-force hacking attacks on WordPress sites in the world were targeted at Israeli sites during the last few months, according to a report by internet security company F5 Labs.

The report also found that ​Israeli sites of all types were targeted far more often than those of any other country during the last quarter.​

​​

Honeypots are tools used to mimic likely targets of cyberattacks and monitor hackers’ behavior. They are useful for getting a sense of what less sophisticated attack traffic looks like, but will probably not catch traffic from high-end cybercriminals, the firm noted.​

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}