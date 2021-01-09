The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
A Telegram bug enables to track down where users live - report

The instant messaging platform is famous for encryption, which is why it gained notoriety in Israel when weed dealers began using it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 9, 2021 14:43
The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration (photo credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)
The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration
(photo credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)
Telegram users who enable a feature making their location visible are unknowingly allowing others to pin-point their exact location, the blogger behind Ahmed’s Notes claimed on Monday.
He included a response from Telegram which claimed this feature is not a default, users need to decide if they want to share that information, so they don’t consider it an issue.
The blogger goes on to show how, using an app called GPS spoof, a user has the ability to select a person nearby and present himself as being from a fake GPS location. By doing so several times, it is possible to glean the exact location of said person with each GPS location leading to Telegram informing the hacker of the person's location. For example, using google Earth would allow the hacker to know where the target resides.
The post seems to be motivated by the needs to warn others from possible scams such as criminals offering alleged bitcoin investments.
The Telegram platform prides itself on offering good encryption, which is why Amos Dov Silver chose it to run Telegrass.
Using the platform, Silver and his partners were able to create an app to sell illegal drugs with the professed goal of making cannabis legal as a recreational drug in the country. Police claimed minors used the app to purchase drugs. Silver was extradited to Israel from Ukraine and is expecting trial.
Telegrass consists of dozens of administrators from various senior ranks, thousands of dealers, and is estimated to have more than 100,000 members.


