Abrahamic Business Circle to hold Energy Summit 2021

On July 14, The Abrahamic Business Circle will be holding its ‘Energy Summit 2021’ at the Taj Dubai hotel in Dubai, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, followed by a cocktail reception from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Ambassadors to the United Arab Emirates from nineteen countries will be joining the large number of attendees expected, and will be welcomed by H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, founder and chairman of the Abrahamic Business Circle. The event will feature keynote presentations on a variety of subjects, including ‘The Significant Aspects of the Energy Transition,’ presented by the Ambassador of Denmark to the UAE, H.E. Franz Michael Skjold Mellbin; Eternal Robotics’ presentation on “Energy solutions for urban areas”; Falcon Ventures’ address on “Facts in Energy”; ‘Clean Energy Sustainability & Economic Prosperity,’ and others. Panel discussions will feature leading figures in the energy field and investments from around the world.
Written in cooperation with the Abrahamic Business Circle
