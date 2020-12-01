The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Ayalon Highway partners with startup to enhance road safety, efficiency

The Israeli startup Waycare has worked mainly in the United States. "We have been eager to bring our solutions back home in Israel," said the CEO.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 06:00
Netevei Ayalon and Waycare are launching a data driven program to gather information dedicated to enhancing traffic safety. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Netevei Ayalon and Waycare are launching a data driven program to gather information dedicated to enhancing traffic safety.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Ayalon Highway, which extends from the north of Israel and terminates near Palmahim beach, is a major freeway. It is also slated to undergo construction soon. Netevei Ayalon's partnership with Waycare, a startup focused on solutions for city mobility, comes just in time.
New lanes will be added to the highway, as the upcoming construction is sure to carry congestion and other traffic incidents. "As such," reads a press release, "the agency [Ayalon's Traffic Management Center] will have better tools to take preventive measures and alleviate further congestion."
The program being put forth from this partnership will use Waycare's "cloud-based platform" for improved traffic management. It will also utilize the platform for "AI-powered safety insights."
In a trial test of the program, a whole 11 minutes were saved in total time clearing traffic incidents. This is significant, since with traffic incidents that lead to congestion, every minute is critical.
Netevei Ayalon, a government company dedicated to large-scale transportation projects, carries the main goal of encouraging the public to choose public transport over private vehicles.
The program, said Itamar Ben-Meir, Netevei Ayalon's CEO, "will help us quickly identify problems and optimize our response."
"We see the application of advanced technologies on Israeli roads as an important component in providing diverse solutions to improving road safety," he added.
Waycare's software uses data gathered from navigation apps, city infrastructure, and more, to cater and offer solutions for traffic management centers, law enforcement, among other organizations. Their goal is to promote safety on the road.
Since its founding in 2016, Waycare has mostly worked with traffic management companies in the United States.
"As an Israeli company deployed throughout the US," said Waycare's CEO Noam Maital, "we have been eager to bring our solutions back home in Israel."


Tags Tel Aviv startup transportation cars traffic bus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A third COVID-19 lockdown for Israel is unavoidable now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by