Ayalon Highway partners with startup to enhance road safety, efficiency

Ayalon Highway, which extends from the north of Israel and terminates near Palmahim beach, is a major freeway. It is also slated to undergo construction soon. Netevei Ayalon's partnership with Waycare, a startup focused on solutions for city mobility, comes just in time. New lanes will be added to the highway, as the upcoming construction is sure to carry congestion and other traffic incidents. "As such," reads a press release, "the agency [Ayalon's Traffic Management Center] will have better tools to take preventive measures and alleviate further congestion." The program being put forth from this partnership will use Waycare's "cloud-based platform" for improved traffic management. It will also utilize the platform for "AI-powered safety insights."In a trial test of the program, a whole 11 minutes were saved in total time clearing traffic incidents. This is significant, since with traffic incidents that lead to congestion, every minute is critical. Netevei Ayalon, a government company dedicated to large-scale transportation projects, carries the main goal of encouraging the public to choose public transport over private vehicles. The program, said Itamar Ben-Meir, Netevei Ayalon's CEO, "will help us quickly identify problems and optimize our response.""We see the application of advanced technologies on Israeli roads as an important component in providing diverse solutions to improving road safety," he added.
Waycare's software uses data gathered from navigation apps, city infrastructure, and more, to cater and offer solutions for traffic management centers, law enforcement, among other organizations. Their goal is to promote safety on the road. Since its founding in 2016, Waycare has mostly worked with traffic management companies in the United States. "As an Israeli company deployed throughout the US," said Waycare's CEO Noam Maital, "we have been eager to bring our solutions back home in Israel."