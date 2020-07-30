The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Bar-Ilan's on-chip memory tech ranks in top 3 ventures in Swiss contest

Currently, the amount of embedded memory on most chips would typically reach hundreds of megabits. This can often account for up to 75% of the total chip area.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 30, 2020 16:57
Bar Ilan University, engineering department (photo credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY/ WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Bar Ilan University, engineering department
(photo credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY/ WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
An integrative on-chip memory technology made by Bar-Ilan University researchers was ranked among the top three most promising new start-up ventures in the leading competition in Switzerland.
Integrated circuits (chips) are essential in technology. Whether its smartphones or entire data centers, chips are necessary in order to contain the required intelligence for performing tasks. However, the amount of memory on the chip beforehand, which is known as on-chip memory, dominates the cost.
On-chip memory is, essentially, the memory that is on the physical chip. The amount of memory available determines its latency as well as the memory cache of the chip. If the on-chip memory is defective, the entire chip would need to be scrapped.
This is especially problematic with the major growth drivers in the hi-tech field, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and 5G networks, which all require ever-increasing amounts of on-chip memory.
Currently, the amount of embedded memory on most chips would typically reach hundreds of megabits. This can often account for up to 75% of the total chip area.
However, new technology developed by Prof. Adam Etman and Prof. Alexander Fish, of Bar-Ilan University's Alexander Kofkin Faculty of Engineering is able to provide a 50% smaller memory footprint when compared to higher density solutions that are commercially available. Further, this is done at no additional steps or cost.
Due to how promising this innovation is, the chip solution was ranked in the top three of nearly 330 start-ups in the >>venture>> program, Switzerland's leading competition for new entrepreneurs and start-ups.
The researcers have patened their technology multiple times, with eight granted and three submitted, and has been documented in over 200 peer-reviewed articles and submissions into various books, academic journals and conferences.
The technology is currently being commercialized into a company known as RAAAM, which itself is the result of a decade's wroth of research on embedded memories.


Tags bar ilan university switzerland hi-tech technology start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by