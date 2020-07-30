Bar-Ilan's on-chip memory tech ranks in top 3 ventures in Swiss contest

An integrative on-chip memory technology made by Bar-Ilan University researchers was ranked among the top three most promising new start-up ventures in the leading competition in Switzerland.Integrated circuits (chips) are essential in technology. Whether its smartphones or entire data centers, chips are necessary in order to contain the required intelligence for performing tasks. However, the amount of memory on the chip beforehand, which is known as on-chip memory, dominates the cost. On-chip memory is, essentially, the memory that is on the physical chip. The amount of memory available determines its latency as well as the memory cache of the chip. If the on-chip memory is defective, the entire chip would need to be scrapped.This is especially problematic with the major growth drivers in the hi-tech field, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and 5G networks, which all require ever-increasing amounts of on-chip memory.Currently, the amount of embedded memory on most chips would typically reach hundreds of megabits. This can often account for up to 75% of the total chip area.However, new technology developed by Prof. Adam Etman and Prof. Alexander Fish, of Bar-Ilan University's Alexander Kofkin Faculty of Engineering is able to provide a 50% smaller memory footprint when compared to higher density solutions that are commercially available. Further, this is done at no additional steps or cost.Due to how promising this innovation is, the chip solution was ranked in the top three of nearly 330 start-ups in the >>venture>> program, Switzerland's leading competition for new entrepreneurs and start-ups.The researcers have patened their technology multiple times, with eight granted and three submitted, and has been documented in over 200 peer-reviewed articles and submissions into various books, academic journals and conferences.The technology is currently being commercialized into a company known as RAAAM, which itself is the result of a decade's wroth of research on embedded memories.