SolarWinds CISO Tim Brown joins Cytactic advisory board to shape the future of cyber resilience

SolarWinds Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Tim Brown has joined Cytactic's Advisory Board to help shape the future of cyber resilience. Brown, an industry leader in cybersecurity, gained significant recognition for managing and recovering from the SUNBURST cyberattack in 2020. As a long-time advocate for leveraging cutting-edge technology in crisis management, Brown now takes his expertise to Cytactic, a next-generation platform designed to revolutionize cyber crisis management.

In a recent statement, Brown emphasized the importance of choosing the right platform for cyber crisis readiness and management, particularly in an increasingly sophisticated era of cyberattacks. Reflecting on his experience with the SUNBURST attack, Brown remarked, "Today's technology platforms could have streamlined the way my team and I addressed the SUNBURST incident, improving the overall response and reducing its impact."

Cytactic is dedicated to helping organizations reduce cyber crises' impact, offering an innovative platform that digitally orchestrates crisis management, readiness, and training. By leveraging data-driven insights, Cytactic's approach enhances preparedness and response, making these processes more innovative and more effective. According to Brown, the platform's ability to coordinate large-scale teams in real-time is critical for minimizing damage during cyber incidents. "The opportunity to actually transform the way we address and handle cyber crisis management using innovation as our backbone will only grow," he added.

Nimrod Kozlovski, Founder and CEO of Cytactic, expressed excitement over Brown's appointment to the Advisory Board. "We are honored to welcome such an esteemed leader to our advisory board," Kozlovski said. "Tim is a true partner and will play a crucial role in our mission to empower organizations with the tools and strategies they need to be fully prepared to tackle and manage cyber crises." Kozlovski added that Brown's expertise and advocacy for innovation align perfectly with Cytactic's vision of enhancing organizational resilience through technology.

A key element of Brown's approach is emphasizing orchestrated preparedness, cross-organizational training, and creating a centralized task management system. These steps, he explained, are vital in reducing the chaos often associated with crisis management. Brown has also been propelled to establish a global CISO council, where security leaders can share best practices and collaborate on scenario planning without compromising sensitive information. Cytactic's platform aligns with this vision, offering a secure space for collaboration.

"I believe that a collaborative environment is key to handling the cyber threats we are all facing," Brown noted. He expressed his enthusiasm for Cytactic's forward-thinking approach, highlighting how the platform's data-driven Software as a Service (SaaS) model could calm crises. "Cyber crisis management has been largely based on people and processes. Cytactic brings the technology-edge in a data-driven SaaS platform that can transform a messy crisis into clockwork-like coordinated calm – I am very excited to be part of this."

Brown's extensive career in cybersecurity, including his leadership during the SUNBURST attack, makes him a valuable asset to Cytactic's mission of transforming how organizations manage cyber threats. Cytactic's platform, which focuses on crisis readiness, response, and recovery, is poised to set a new standard in the industry, providing organizations with the tools they need to navigate the complex and evolving landscape of cyber threats.