The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology Business And Innovation

Ben Gurion University program to teach Amazon e-commerce

The program is being run by Yazamut360 and will accept 48 students for their session starting in October.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 25, 2021 17:38
Boxes ready to be loaded onto a delivery truck move along a conveyor belt at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Baltimore (photo credit: REUTERS)
Boxes ready to be loaded onto a delivery truck move along a conveyor belt at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Baltimore
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Ben Gurion University is launching the Negev Prime program to teach students Amazon e-commerce skills, according to a press release on Sunday. 
The program is a project of the university's Yazamut360 Entrepreneurship Center, and has the support of Bank Hapoalim and Keren Ness, an organization that supports the economic and demographic development of the Negev. 
Negev Prime will accept 48 applicants who will work on creating a private label store that will sell goods on Amazon. Private label products are developed by one company and sold under another company's brand.
Some 70% of brick-and-mortar businesses that sold products on Amazon used a private-label business model, according to an April 2020 article from junglescout.com. 
"After a successful pilot program, during which we helped students build their business and paved an independent business path in a growing field, the time has come to fulfill the dream of this program," Or Santo, the program's entrepreneur and director of ecosystems relationship at Yazamut360 said. "[It's time] to build a successful and fruitful community of e-commerce entrepreneurs in the Negev. Negev Prime will provide a quality response to the growing demand for practical tools in online commerce entrepreneurship among students and residents of the Negev in general."
The participants will learn skills such as product development, supplier negotiation, international logistics, quality control, copyrighting, advertising and marketing, SEO and other e-commerce related skills. Students will take university courses and build their business simultaneously, according to the press release. They will also receive mentors who will guide them through the program. 
One of the program's partners is the Negev Tishara group, whose goal is to further economic development in rural areas of Israel. 
"The past year has opened up a variety of interesting business opportunities for us, coming from the periphery, when the physical boundaries are blurring," according to Shai Meinert, VP of Negev Tishara. "We believe that this project will open up a job opportunity for residents of the Negev that they have not thought of before."
The program is not affiliated with Amazon. Registration is open for October 2021. 


Tags amazon Ben Gurion University Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's meddling with the vaccination of Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs

Has the IDF lost the willingness to fight? - opinion

 By HILLEL FRISCH
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by