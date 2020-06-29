The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Credit Suisse appoints new Israel chief

Credit Suisse is present in 50 countries and is one of the global leaders in wealth management, with strong investment banking capabilities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 29, 2020 19:55
CEO of Credit Suisse Financial Services (Israel) Ltd Hila Goldenberg (photo credit: CREDIT SUISSE)
CEO of Credit Suisse Financial Services (Israel) Ltd Hila Goldenberg
(photo credit: CREDIT SUISSE)
Credit Suisse announced on Monday the appointment of Hila Goldenberg as CEO of Credit Suisse Financial Services (Israel) Ltd. Goldenberg succeeds Doron Averbuch, who after 20 years at Credit Suisse in London and Israel decided to step down to pursue other opportunities outside the bank.
 “I would like to thank Doron for his great leadership in Israel and valuable contribution to the bank,” Robert Cielen, Head International Wealth Management Emerging Europe said. “I am delighted that Hila Goldenberg is stepping up to become CEO of Credit Suisse Israel. Hila is excellently positioned to lead Credit Suisse Israel on its continued growth journey, thanks to her in-depth knowledge of the market and substantial development of our client base in Israel in her leadership roles at the bank to date.”
With almost 20 years’ experience in the Israeli wealth management market, Goldenberg joined Credit Suisse in February 2017 as Head of the Credit Suisse Wealth Management team in Tel Aviv and Franchise Leader for Ultra-high-net-worth-individuals (UHNWI) Israel. Prior to this, she held a similar position at UBS Israel and headed Citi Private Bank in Israel.
Credit Suisse is present in 50 countries and is one of the global leaders in wealth management, with strong investment banking capabilities. With its long-standing and broad expertise, Credit Suisse will continue to grow and invest in Israel, which is of strategic importance to Credit Suisse.


