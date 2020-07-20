Meet the search platform prioritizing action over traffic

People Google everything they don’t know. It’s why bizarre things like “are teddy bears alive?” autofill when you start typing a question about teddy bears.Our experiences searching for answers almost always include the use of a web search engine, providing the searcher a multitude of results to sift through. Sometimes, you find what you’re looking for. When it comes to businesses seeking suppliers or companies to whom they can sell their products, they often find themselves drowning in a sea of irrelevant results. This nuisance is just considered part of the natural territory on the business side of online searching.Israeli company has recognized such a need by creating the world’s first request-based service engine. Gollgi’s ecommerce platform is breaking new ground by connecting buyers/sellers directly to their requests. Its aim is to connect buyers with sellers, and its process could well prove to be a potent solution for businesses and suppliers requiring an effective task-oriented infrastructure.Gollgi’s new platform has given search engine capabilities a much-needed face-lift. Unlike Shopify or Wix, there is zero cost attached to merchants opening a store on the platform. For a platform overseeing transactions, Gollgi doesn’t actually involve itself in the trade, nor does it charge commission. That’s why alternative search avenues such as Gollgi represent a positive and pragmatic step for both buyers and sellers.While the immediate future of search platforms lies in assistive voice search technology, it’s additionally likely that search will become increasingly synonymous with taking action. That’s because today’s search engines don’t always truly deliver an efficient platform for a searcher’s needs.Platforms such as Google and Bing are structured in a way that brings them significant windfalls from clicks, therefore guiding a searcher to his intended destination isn’t always at the top of their priority list. Between 2016-2018, an estimated $7.2b was lost on PPC platforms to “invalid clicks,” such as click fraud or search errors.Established search engines have always provided a natural springboard for trivial searches, but users looking for specific products or destinations, such as buyers and merchants, have long sought after a process that makes better use of their time. Debra Aho Williamson, eMarketer principal analyst, found that throughout 2019 in the US on desktop and mobile web, those searching for information on Google spent an average of 10:56 minutes per session, with an average of 8:23 minutes spent on Bing’s platform. When aggregating this over time, it becomes evident that we spend an inordinate amount of time searching, time that could instead be spent taking action.Whatever your thoughts are on the evolving search landscape, there is no denying that change is coming and it could be a case of adapt or survive. As Mindshare neatly summarized it, “we need to start thinking outside the search box.” Well, Gollgi’s dynamic new platform could well provide just that.With a desire to save users from arduous wild goose chases, new solutions are increasingly needed to improve the process. The emergence of “digital assistants,” such as Siri, have proved helpful for menial tasks such as setting reminders, making repeat purchases or typing out emails. But they may not be able to fully satisfy the needs of specific searches. According to the Mindshare report, two-thirds of people say “I want to make my own decisions rather than rely on a digital assistant,” and just over half say that “using a digital assistant feels like giving up control.” There exists a thin line between useful and intrusive.One