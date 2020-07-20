The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS Business And Innovation

Meet the search platform prioritizing action over traffic

One Israeli company has recognized such a need by creating the world’s first request-based service engine.

By ARIEL SHAPIRA  
JULY 20, 2020 22:24
A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Berlin, August 11, 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI)
A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Berlin, August 11, 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI)
People Google everything they don’t know. It’s why bizarre things like “are teddy bears alive?” autofill when you start typing a question about teddy bears.
Our experiences searching for answers almost always include the use of a web search engine, providing the searcher a multitude of results to sift through. Sometimes, you find what you’re looking for. When it comes to businesses seeking suppliers or companies to whom they can sell their products, they often find themselves drowning in a sea of irrelevant results. This nuisance is just considered part of the natural territory on the business side of online searching.
With a desire to save users from arduous wild goose chases, new solutions are increasingly needed to improve the process. The emergence of “digital assistants,” such as Siri, have proved helpful for menial tasks such as setting reminders, making repeat purchases or typing out emails.
But they may not be able to fully satisfy the needs of specific searches. According to the Mindshare report, two-thirds of people say “I want to make my own decisions rather than rely on a digital assistant,” and just over half say that “using a digital assistant feels like giving up control.” There exists a thin line between useful and intrusive.
One Israeli company has recognized such a need by creating the world’s first request-based service engine. Gollgi’s ecommerce platform is breaking new ground by connecting buyers/sellers directly to their requests. Its aim is to connect buyers with sellers, and its process could well prove to be a potent solution for businesses and suppliers requiring an effective task-oriented infrastructure.
Gollgi’s new platform has given search engine capabilities a much-needed face-lift. Unlike Shopify or Wix, there is zero cost attached to merchants opening a store on the platform. For a platform overseeing transactions, Gollgi doesn’t actually involve itself in the trade, nor does it charge commission. That’s why alternative search avenues such as Gollgi represent a positive and pragmatic step for both buyers and sellers.
While the immediate future of search platforms lies in assistive voice search technology, it’s additionally likely that search will become increasingly synonymous with taking action. That’s because today’s search engines don’t always truly deliver an efficient platform for a searcher’s needs.
Platforms such as Google and Bing are structured in a way that brings them significant windfalls from clicks, therefore guiding a searcher to his intended destination isn’t always at the top of their priority list. Between 2016-2018, an estimated $7.2b was lost on PPC platforms to “invalid clicks,” such as click fraud or search errors.
Established search engines have always provided a natural springboard for trivial searches, but users looking for specific products or destinations, such as buyers and merchants, have long sought after a process that makes better use of their time.
Debra Aho Williamson, eMarketer principal analyst, found that throughout 2019 in the US on desktop and mobile web, those searching for information on Google spent an average of 10:56 minutes per session, with an average of 8:23 minutes spent on Bing’s platform. When aggregating this over time, it becomes evident that we spend an inordinate amount of time searching, time that could instead be spent taking action.
Whatever your thoughts are on the evolving search landscape, there is no denying that change is coming and it could be a case of adapt or survive. As Mindshare neatly summarized it, “we need to start thinking outside the search box.” Well, Gollgi’s dynamic new platform could well provide just that.


Tags business technology google
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus committee must oversee gov't decisions after consideration By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Amotz Asa-El What does Netanyahu want from the Wexner Foundation? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
3 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
4 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by