Mobileye to help Toyota drivers to keep an eye on the road.

The announcement relationship with the world’s largest automaker significantly extends the reach of Mobileye and ZF safety technology to enhance safety and driver convenience functions on world roadways.

ZF and Mobileye will collaborate to produce advanced camera technology integrated with ZF radar technology to power key advanced driver assistance platforms in Toyota vehicles. Mobileye’s EyeQ4, its most advanced vision computing system-on-a-chip, will be combined with ZF’s Gen 21 mid-range radar technology to help prevent and mitigate collisions while handling vehicle control.

Mobileye’s technology applies computational capabilities with computer vision algorithms while rapidly processing information from the vehicle’s front-facing camera to support complicated driving tasks, the company said.

Mobileye was acquired by Intel in 2017 for $15.3 billion in the largest Israeli acquisition ever, and has more than tripled in size and revenues since then. Intel recently said it will invest $400 million in upgrading its Jerusalem Mobileye offices into an R&D campus for developing self-driving car technologies.

