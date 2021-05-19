The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mobileye to help Toyota drivers to keep an eye on the road.

Toyota Motor Corp has chosen Jerusalem-based Mobileye to develop Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for use in multiple vehicle platforms.

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 19, 2021 10:54
Worker tends to systems in autonomous vehicle at Mobileye plant (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Worker tends to systems in autonomous vehicle at Mobileye plant (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Auto giant Toyota Motor Corp has chosen Jerusalem-based Mobileye, along with German car parts maker ZF, to develop Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms starting in the next few years.
As part of the agreement, ZF, one of the world’s largest producers of automotive cameras driven by Mobileye technology, will also supply its Gen 21 mid-range radar and be responsible for the integration of camera and radar in Toyota vehicles.
The announcement relationship with the world’s largest automaker significantly extends the reach of Mobileye and ZF safety technology to enhance safety and driver convenience functions on world roadways.
ZF and Mobileye will collaborate to produce advanced camera technology integrated with ZF radar technology to power key advanced driver assistance platforms in Toyota vehicles. Mobileye’s EyeQ4, its most advanced vision computing system-on-a-chip, will be combined with ZF’s Gen 21 mid-range radar technology to help prevent and mitigate collisions while handling vehicle control.
Mobileye’s technology applies computational capabilities with computer vision algorithms while rapidly processing information from the vehicle’s front-facing camera to support complicated driving tasks, the company said.
Mobileye was acquired by Intel in 2017 for $15.3 billion in the largest Israeli acquisition ever, and has more than tripled in size and revenues since then. Intel recently said it will invest $400 million in upgrading its Jerusalem Mobileye offices into an R&D campus for developing self-driving car technologies.


Tags business Mobileye automobile
