The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS Business And Innovation

Rubinstein to build two towers in TA’s Yitzhak Sadeh complex

The Avraham Rubinstein building firm is expanding its office tower activity and establishing the Tou-Towers project, two office towers at the Yitzhak Sadeh complex.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 13, 2020 22:32
Rubinstein to build two towers in TA’s Yitzhak Sadeh complex (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rubinstein to build two towers in TA’s Yitzhak Sadeh complex
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Avraham Rubinstein building firm is expanding its office tower activity and establishing the Tou-Towers project, two office towers at the Yitzhak Sadeh complex.
The project will be built on a plot of 8.5 dunams, each building is 34 stories with them totaling a built area of 84,000 sq.m., and basement parking of 35,000 sq.m.
The project’s expected occupancy is the first quarter of 2021.
The office towers were designed by the Moowre Yaski Sivan architects office, and they will have a twin appearance save for the areas between the 28th and 34th floors, where due to the special design and planning, those floors will have an area ranging from 1,253 sq.m. to 1,400 sq.m.
The ground floors will have a commercial area of 1,500 sq.m. where there will be cafés, restaurants and other services for occupants of the building with a convenient exit to the adjacent park.
The contractor who is building the project is B.S.T., one of the leading companies in the construction and development market, and has built dozens of projects, including: Azrieli Town, the Apple building in Herzliya, Beit Menora Ramat Gan, ToHa Tel Aviv Towers, Park Tel Aviv buildings and more.
So far, 55,000 sq.m. of the 84,000 sq.m. have been leased.
Tou-Towers will be located in the Yitzhak Sadeh complex, between Yitzhak Sadeh, Hamasger, Menachem Begin and Mazeh streets.


Tags Israel Tel Aviv construction
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It’s the economy! By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Will Netanyahu fall to coronavirus? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu torn between legacies of FDR and Hoover By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by