Rubinstein to build two towers in TA’s Yitzhak Sadeh complex

The Avraham Rubinstein building firm is expanding its office tower activity and establishing the Tou-Towers project, two office towers at the Yitzhak Sadeh complex.The project will be built on a plot of 8.5 dunams, each building is 34 stories with them totaling a built area of 84,000 sq.m., and basement parking of 35,000 sq.m.The project’s expected occupancy is the first quarter of 2021.The office towers were designed by the Moowre Yaski Sivan architects office, and they will have a twin appearance save for the areas between the 28th and 34th floors, where due to the special design and planning, those floors will have an area ranging from 1,253 sq.m. to 1,400 sq.m.The ground floors will have a commercial area of 1,500 sq.m. where there will be cafés, restaurants and other services for occupants of the building with a convenient exit to the adjacent park.The contractor who is building the project is B.S.T., one of the leading companies in the construction and development market, and has built dozens of projects, including: Azrieli Town, the Apple building in Herzliya, Beit Menora Ramat Gan, ToHa Tel Aviv Towers, Park Tel Aviv buildings and more.So far, 55,000 sq.m. of the 84,000 sq.m. have been leased.Tou-Towers will be located in the Yitzhak Sadeh complex, between Yitzhak Sadeh, Hamasger, Menachem Begin and Mazeh streets.