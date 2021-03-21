The Baware BSD system is based on radar technology which notifies the driver whenever a vehicle or object emerges from the back of the vehicle. When the driver intends to pass (and after signaling), if there is someone in the blind spot – the system will give a visual and audio alert to the driver not to change lanes.

Radar technology is used by automakers and enables fast detection, maximum accuracy and operation in all types of weather, day and night.

The Transportation Ministry recognizes blind spot systems as systems that reduce road accidents and gives every car that has a BSD system one safety point. The safety point automatically raises the safety level of the vehicle for insurance scores.

According to vehicle sales reports in Israel in 2020, among the 10 best-selling vehicle models, eight models were without a system for identifying blind spots, and these are vehicles for which side accidents can be severe.

In general, about 80% of the cars that arrive in Israel are not equipped with a system for identifying blind spots.

Another global and exclusive innovation introduced by ADI Systems is related to the installation location of the system. The Baware system is installed on the rear window of the vehicle. The process of installing other BSD systems that are based on radar technology requires disassembling the rear bumper in a complex and lengthy installation process

SerVision from the ADI Systems Group has launched a new system to identify blind spots for drivers that they say is one of the most advanced in the world for identifying vehicles in blind spots – the Baware BSD system.