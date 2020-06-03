Staircases: A step in the right direction

Stately homes stand majestically the world over. One of their most striking interior features is an imposing stairwell. The staircases are usually situated in the entrance hall; consequently, they emphasize the grandeur of the house.
Stately homes have existed for centuries, but duplexes, triplexes and penthouses are more recent. They came into being with the advent of high-rise apartment buildings, and many of them have impressive staircases.
With the rise of the standard of living in Israel, staircases have become an important architectural feature. Israel does not have classical stately homes like in Britain or the US, but the higher standard of living in the past 30 years has engendered the construction of luxurious single-family homes. They are located mainly in the suburban areas of Kfar Shmaryahu, Herzliya Pituah and Savyon in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area; the upscale suburbs of Jerusalem; Denia in Haifa; and Omer in Beersheba. Sharon Mendelovich is the owner and CEO of Sharon Banisters & Stairs, one of Israel’s leading firms in the business of staircases. The company designs and constructs staircases and assembles them on the construction sites, in most cases private homes, penthouses and rooftop duplexes.
With regard to the local market, he says, “A staircase has become an important part of high-end dwellings in this country. And with good reason. It is the first thing one sees when entering the residence, and every home owner wants his home to look its best. When designing a staircase, we ascertain the wishes of the owners and seek advice from interior decorators so we can give the home owners the best and most suitable staircase for their particular home.”
A long-term feature
Staircases come in all shapes and styles. However, it is an element that you cannot change every year but must last a lifetime. Therefore, it is extremely important to select the type of staircase that integrates with the design of the home and gives it an added dimension of style and elegance for years to come.
For it to be an integral part of the home, the staircase must be adapted to the size and style of the home. For example, a double staircase with a chandelier overhead is suitable for a large home with a very large entrance hall. For smaller homes, there are many choices. Among the more popular are the floating and suspended staircases. There are also central spine and cantilever staircases. Styles of staircases
In a central spine staircase, the floor and ceiling are connected, usually by a metal, concrete or wooden beam. The steps have open spaces between them and are attached to the beam, thereby creating the staircase.
A cantilever staircase is made of solid steps that are connected to one another. The steps are usually made of concrete or wood. If made of concrete, they can be clad in marble, wood or Corian.
Suspended staircases are on trend. They are constructed of a strong, light metal frame with wooden, Corian or metal steps placed on them. The space between the steps is open, creating the impression of airiness and space.
The floating staircase is also in fashion. The steps have open spaces between them. It is called “floating” because a small part of the step is inserted into the wall. The steps are made of wood, metal or Corian.
On the local scene
In Israel, staircases tend to be compact. Land is very expensive, so people building their dream homes must make optimal use of the space. Among other things, it means that the design of a staircase must take size into consideration. This is especially true for home owners who add a floor to the top-floor apartment and convert their apartment into a rooftop duplex. In that case, a compact but elegant staircase is recommended.
The types of staircases used in Israel today are floating, suspended, cantilever and central spine. The steps are made of metal (usually steel), wood (usually oak) or Corian. To reinforce the Corian and wooden steps in the floating and suspended versions, steel rods are driven into the steps. With this technique, one can use relatively thin wooden or Corian steps stiffened by metal rods, thereby making them strong enough to withstand the heaviest weight.
The majority of staircases have banisters. Many of them are made of reinforced glass, which creates the illusion of space. Metal and wooden banisters are other options.
