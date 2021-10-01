Tel Aviv ranks 45th best global city for business innovation

Tel Aviv ranked 45th overall in a new Innovation in Business index published by business-to-business financial services company FINOM on Thursday.
San Francisco was chosen as the best city for business innovation, with Beijing and New York finishing as runner-up and third, respectively.
Amsterdam-based FINOM's study ranked 100 cities using several categories such as research and development, startup activity, funding availability, AI innovation and biotechnology innovation.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
Israel's "city that never sleeps" received its best ranking in the category of AI and Machine-Learning Innovation with a respectable 8th place, ranking above cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto and Seoul.
Tel Aviv also received a strong 12th place ranking in the category of Information Technology (IT) and Software Development. When ranked based on startup activity, Tel Aviv achieved a 19th place ranking.