The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology Business And Innovation

What’s your company’s five-year plan?

A long-term vision allows us to aim high, get inspired and dream big. When considering a long-term strategy, a look at China can provide an interesting prospective of a long-term vision.

By AMIT BEN-YEHOSHUA  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 21:21
Money (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Money
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
In turbulent times, especially during this current global pandemic, we are often distracted by the urgent and immediate tasks and forget to look at the long-term vision that is vital for our future. This is true and applies whether you are looking at your personal affairs, your company’s growth, or even when analyzing the prospects of a nation.
So what is your company’s long-term plan? Did you assign a senior working group to dive into its strategic goals? This outlook includes important observations such as, in which industries will it focus? What are the main challenges which it will need to tackle in the coming five years, and what are its global expansion targets?
A long-term vision allows us to aim high, get inspired and dream big. The voice of the late israeli president, prime minister and Noble Prize laureate, Shimon Peres, echoes when he concluded about his fascinating life accomplishments: “if I have any regret it’s only that he should have dreamt more and should have dreamt bigger.”
When considering a long-term strategy, a look at China can provide an interesting prospective of a long-term vision. China’s strategic planning is instrumental and is tied with great financial investment. See China’s global infrastructure “One Belt, One Road” initiative, and China’s “Made in China’s 2025” technological outreach plan, which were among the catalysts of the China-US trade war. Last week, the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, released its communique regarding China’s coming five-year plan for 202 to 2025 which also provides a long-term outlook towards 2035. In this plan, China deals with a range of challenges, commencing from the risk of decoupling in the US-China trade relationship, and what China regards, as rising American protectionism and unilateralism. As a result, China decided to adopt a “dual circulation” mechanism, in which it will focus on its huge internal market, while trying to preserve and strengthen its international relationship.
The ability to look into the future, while navigating through the high waters, is a key component of your strategic success, so plan ahead and dream big.
The writer is licensed to practice law in Israel and California and served as the vice chair of the China Committee of the American Bar Association. He can be reached at amit@amit-law.com.


Tags China finance economics Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Tourism in Abu Dhabi: A new Middle East By UDI SHAHAM
Eli Kavon Should Jews celebrate Balfour Day? By ELI KAVON
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
4 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by