Which bank is the friendliest in Israel?

Mercantile Bank was ranked first in the Banks’ Friendliness For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses Index for the first half of 2021.

The survey was conducted by the Small and Medium Business Agency in the Ministry of Economy and Industry and is intended to encourage awareness and competitiveness in the field of credit.

Credit data are taken from banks’ reports and from the small business sector, including businesses with a turnover of up to NIS 50m. per year.

Mercantile Bank improved the score it received last year, 91 to 93, and thus rose to first place.

The index relies on the financial data published by the banks, the Business Satisfaction Survey, and the feedback survey conducted by the agency among financial advisers who help small and medium-sized businesses receive various services from the banks.

Mercantile Bank seen in Ramat Hasharon. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Shuki Burstein, CEO of Mercantile Bank, notes: “Mercantile Bank sees small and medium-sized businesses as a key target audience in its operations. Mercantile provides personal and professional guidance to business customers nationwide and makes sure to provide them with the best means to promote their businesses.

“The bank was one of the pioneers of activity in funds for small businesses in the country, and during the coronavirus crisis, it helped with additional loans amounting to about NIS 2b.,” Burstein said.