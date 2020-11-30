The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Business forum aims to continue ‘tech-for-good revolution’

TechForGood attempts to push forward a “revolution concerning how we view the environment.”

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 19:49
The online Israel Impact Economy Forum attracted more than one thousand interested parties from around the world. Chairman of Global Steering Group (GSG) Sir Ronald Cohen can be seen at the right corner of the first row. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The online Israel Impact Economy Forum attracted more than one thousand interested parties from around the world. Chairman of Global Steering Group (GSG) Sir Ronald Cohen can be seen at the right corner of the first row.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
If states wish to regain the trust of their respective citizens in the post COVID-19 age, transparency must be embraced, a leading British businessman said at the launch of the Israel Impact Economy Forum on Monday.
Citing the Procter & Gamble shareholders rebellion, where investors voted against management policy to protest deforestation last month, Global Steering Group chairman Sir Ronald Cohen argued that norms are already changing.
Organized by GSG, Social Finance Israel and TechForGood, the online launch event allowed participants to listen to lectures and discussions held by Cohen and TechForGood founders and CEOs Nir Shimony and Omri Boral among others.
Working with, to name a few, the UN, Microsoft Israel and the Innovation Authority, TechForGood attempts to push forward what Cohen calls a “revolution concerning how we view the environment.”
Using such tools as AI and Big Data analytics, governments, investors and hi-tech developers are encouraged to work together to solve the complex problems humanity must face after several centuries of “profit-first capitalism,” Cohen said.
In his 2020 book Impact: Reshaping Capitalism to Drive Real Change, Cohen describes how the term “impact investing” was coined 13 years ago to replace “social investing.” Both mean the same thing, using the tools of profit-oriented capitalism to encourage positive values such as “educating the young, feeding the hungry, healing the sick, creating employment and providing livelihoods for the poor.” But impact investing puts a unique focus on the tools created by the hi-tech revolution, which came before it.
When speaking with Eric Hazan, a senior partner at Mckinsey management consulting firm, Hazan gave the example of how today an AI can predict a heart attack five years before one takes place, but warned that technology is not a magic wand that can be used to solve everything.
Algorithms, for example, can be biased.
“We have to lay some sense on technology,” he explained, pointing to the new term GDP+. By using tech for good, he said, we can have growth (what traditional GDP measures) but also good health and social benefits, which is the plus part.
“Israel is a giant platform for tech-for-good,” Hazan said. Cohen evaluated that the sum total of investments tied to impact values now exceeds one trillion dollars.
The event included noted speakers from a variety of sectors such as VC funds, philanthropy and public equity. More than a thousand people from around the globe attended the event.


Tags business hi-tech technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will Biden return to the Iran deal after the Fakhrizadeh assassination? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by