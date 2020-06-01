The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Check Point CEO: We need to prepare for the coming 'cyber pandemic'

Even if the coronavirus pandemic could be less of a concern in Israel, "we need to protect ourselves against the cyber pandemic that is coming. We know it will happen, and we need to secure it.”

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 1, 2020 16:47
Employees, mostly veterans of military computing units, use keyboards as they work at a cyber hotline facility at Israel's Computer Emergency Response Centre (CERT) in Beersheba, southern Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Employees, mostly veterans of military computing units, use keyboards as they work at a cyber hotline facility at Israel's Computer Emergency Response Centre (CERT) in Beersheba, southern Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The founder and CEO of Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point warned Monday that the new reality created by the coronavirus pandemic will cause threats in the cybersecurity field to rise, and that countries need to protect themselves against the coming “cyber pandemic.”
Speaking at “The New Tomorrow” – a four-day online summit organized by the Israeli-American Council and the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation that seeks to examine the new reality in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – Check Point founder and CEO Gil Shwed said that “Cybersecurity will change a lot.
“What happened in the last three months pushed forward five, maybe even 10 years of technological evolution,” he explained.
“More services moved online; companies removed barriers. We allowed developers to work just from within the company physically, so we could keep our intellectual property… In one day, we had to change all of that and allow people to access from home. This rapid change means hackers will find a way… The hackers can find a way to hack a personal computer of an employee and through them get into our Crown Jewels."
Shwed added that even if the coronavirus pandemic could be less of a concern in Israel, "we need to protect ourselves against the cyber pandemic that is coming. We know it will happen, and we need to secure it.”
Also speaking at the summit was Dan Ariely, Duke University professor of psychology and behavioral economics, who discussed the psychological impact in Israel of the pandemic, and how the behavior has changed over time.
“We started this period with a very high collective action… That collective action has stopped. Very sadly, if you look at what has happened the last few days, it is true the numbers are down, but my fear is this sense of commitment to the collective good has gone down,” Ariely said. “I’m very proud of the collective action [Israel] had early on – it is really amazing and heartwarming – [but] I am a little worried about the reduction over time.”
The professor also expressed his fears that in case of a second wave of infections in Israel, Israelis would not be as successful in mobilizing.
“[It’s a] very interesting paradoxical result… Paradoxically, if [Israel] was less successful and more people got sick and more people passed away, for the next wave if there will be one, people would be more prepared to take personal costs,” he explained.
“But because the probability of getting sick and dying in Israel was so low, the experience of people is that this is not such a bad deal... Strong measures in phase one and relative success is teaching people the wrong lesson for wave two, and that means that wave two will be much harder to mobilize people in the right way. Instead of having the Spanish Flu in the back of our minds as fear, we will have these personal experiences of three months when nothing bad happened.”
Other leading figures from a variety of industries speaking at the summit, who will address a variety of topics, include, but are not limited to, Facebook's Israel general manager Adi Soffer Teeni; Intel Israel's general manager Yaniv Garty; Nir Eretz, executive vice president of Mobileye and CEO of Israeli start-up Moovit; and the World Health Organization's regional emergency director Dr. Dorit Nitzan.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Sunday, Nitzan explained that her panel will address the uniqueness of the coronavirus pandemic and how important trust is now than ever before.
“We saw in many countries where people trusted their leadership, they followed the instructions,” she told the Post. “Those countries did not need laws and regulations. They would get advice from their prime minister or health minister and stay home and behave.
“In some countries, where they did not trust and there was not solidarity, people were fighting and looking for ways not to comply.”
While Israel did do well by being among the first countries to take strong measures against the virus, there is still room for improvement.
“What I would like Israel to invest in is trust building and community engagement so that all people understand that this pandemic is a severe disease,” she added. “I don’t think that was clear to everyone.”
Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags cyber security Coronavirus Cyber COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus never went away, but it can be kept under control By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Amotz Asa-El Conversion: The Next Phase By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by