Colombia Innovation Center to open Tuesday in Jerusalem

President Ivan Marquez told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the news during a video meeting on Monday.

The prime minister welcomed the announcement and expressed his hope that other nations would follow in Colombia’s footsteps and establish a formal presence in the nation’s capital.

Colombia is ranked as South America’s third-largest economy. The 2013 FTA means Israeli companies are eligible to reply tenders by the Colombian government. Custom taxes on manufactured goods sold between the two nations have been officially dropped, as well.

Most of Israel’s import from Colombia is coal (97%), with coffee and sugar following. Israelis can now also enjoy Colombian fruits and chocolates, the Marker reported when the agreement was signed.

Netanyahu told Marquez his country is “one of the strongest economies” in his region and that his “leadership in the struggle against terror is a model to Latin American countries.” He added that the new innovation center will serve as “a platform for cooperation between us that will lead both our friendship and partnership to new economic and diplomatic heights.”

Marquez lauded Israeli innovation and expressed his hope Colombia could gain “inspiration from Israel’s experience.”

