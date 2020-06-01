The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Coronavirus crisis: 65% of Israeli start-ups face ruin within 6 months

When asked how long their company operations could be maintained should current conditions continue, 3.4% of the companies surveyed estimated that they would fold within the month.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 1, 2020 13:58
Gil Perry, CEO of startup company D-ID, stands on stage during a presentation to the CyberTech 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel January 31, 2018. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Gil Perry, CEO of startup company D-ID, stands on stage during a presentation to the CyberTech 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel January 31, 2018.
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Israel's tech sector has called for government assistance to help companies ride out the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus lockdown, as a survey has shown that 65% of small start-ups are unlikely to continue beyond the next six months without support.
The survey, conducted by the Israel Innovation Authority and Israel Advanced Technologies Industries (IATI), Israel's umbrella organization for the high-tech and life science industries, found that half of the 414 high-tech companies surveyed had been "significantly impacted" by the slowdown, with the remaining half either experiencing limited impact or no impact.
A quarter of companies had to let staff go while half have cut wages, and of the companies already generating sales, 63% were having to cope with a 25% drop in sales.
A minority (45%) of companies reported a runway of less than six months, which is defined as the amount of time until a company goes out of business assuming current income and expenses stay constant, although this is an improvement from the 27% reported in the Central Bureau of Statistics’ (CBS) survey published in May.
“The results of the survey show that many young technology companies are facing bankruptcy," Karin Meir Rubenstein, CEO and President, IATI, said.
"The innovation industry is the main growth engine of the economy, and has been carrying the Israeli economy on its back towards unprecedented growth and prosperity, almost without any government support," Rubenstein said. "No doubt the government must provide a comprehensive and immediate response to the problems already afflicting the industry due to the crisis, as well as the problems expected in its aftermath, in order to allow the industry to stabilize itself in the face of the expected recession."
When asked how long their company operations could be maintained should current conditions continue, 3.4% of the companies surveyed estimated that they would fold within the month, and 21.3% were facing closure within the next three months. Nearly a third (29.6%) were hopeful that they could manage for 4-6 months under current conditions, and a quarter (25.4%) estimated they could hold on for 7-12 months, while one in five were more optimistic about their outlook, expecting to be able to continue operations for over a year under current conditions.
However, the most optimistic companies were also predominantly the largest, with nearly 40% of large companies of 50+ employees expecting to continue for a year or more, against just 15% approximately of companies with ten employees or fewer reporting the same outlook.
In the tech sector, as in many others, financial constraints were inevitably having a knock-on effect on employment. Ten percent of companies had already had to let up to ten percent of their staff go, while a further 14% had been forced to enact wide-scale layoffs of over 15% of their staffing levels. 35% of companies meanwhile had not yet made redundancies but were considering it, while the remaining 41% were not considering it.
However, if current conditions continue, fully two thirds of companies would need to let a significant number (defined as more than 15%) of staff go, with the majority having to do so within the next six months.
The downturn means that many companies are looking for funding to carry them through the economic slowdown, but the survey showed that just ten percent of companies had requested and received additional funds for current investors in light of the crisis. 18% had made the request and been turned down, while a further 23% had requested funds and were awaiting an answer.
Consequently, the majority are looking to the government for assistance. 60% of the companies surveyed had applied for grants via the Israel Innovation Authority, of which just over half had done so through the accelerated coronavirus channel set up to help companies weather the financial storm caused by the lockdown.
A further third of companies, however, were in need of assistance but had not submitted a request for a range of reasons, such as failure to meet the threshold conditions, lacking the innovative technological requirement, difficulty raising complementary funding, previous rejection, or because they were raising funds through an alternative channel.
The difficulties that these companies are having in raising funds from the government has led for calls for wider-scale help for the tech industry, given that the sector has largely been responsible for the growth in Israel's economy in recent years.
"The additional support approved for high-tech companies, valued at NIS 1.2 billion, is not sufficient and is not based on a thoughtful and methodical response," Rubenstein said.
IATI are working with the Innovation Authority to formulate a way forward, but the government also needed to step up, she said.
"Among other steps, together with the Innovation Authority we have established a forum consisting of representatives of industry and government ministries, along with other organizations we are including, with the purpose of addressing companies’ sustainability. In light of the figures we have, government must provide a response to the immediate needs that came up in the survey, and provide financial solutions that will allow industry continued effective existence. Otherwise, we are gravely concerned for a potential collapse of the high-tech industry as we know it, which would lead to an undermining of the entire economy.”
Aaron Aharon, CEO of the Innovation Authority said: “The picture painted by this comprehensive survey shows that high-tech companies, with an emphasis on smaller startups, are facing significant challenges.
"The Innovation Authority continues to monitor conditions in the high-tech industry, and is committed to providing tools to assist its recovery and the growth of the entire Israeli economy.”


Tags startup israeli innovation innovation israel innovation authority coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus never went away, but it can be kept under control By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Eli Kavon President Truman was not a saint By ELI KAVON
Gil Troy Save Conservative Judaism, not Preservative Judaism By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by