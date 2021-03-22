The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Coronavirus electronic bracelet-maker SuperCom sees share price jump 50%

This success has seen SuperCom project a monthly revenue of $3 million.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2021 05:51
‘A bracelet of freedom’ says CEO in charge of COVID electronic monitoring (photo credit: SUPERCOM)
‘A bracelet of freedom’ says CEO in charge of COVID electronic monitoring
(photo credit: SUPERCOM)
Israeli firm SuperCom has seen its Nasdaq share price jump by 54.5% after winning the government tender for its electronic bracelets that can monitor if returning Israelis are in coronavirus quarantine, Israeli financial daily Globes reported Sunday.
The bracelet, called PureTag, is part of its PureHealth Coronavirus Quarantine Compliance Solution, which also consists of the PureCare smartphone and complementary services. 
The bracelet cannot monitor any details about the person wearing it, except whether they are complying with their quarantine. Should the quarantine be violated, the bracelets won't track their location once they leave their home but will only alert authorities that the person has left the confined area they were supposed to remain in through the duration of the quarantine. 
The company had completed a successful pilot project at Ben-Gurion Airport, with the bracelet solution being in such high demand that over 91% of travellers opted for the project. 
 As a result, the Health Ministry had expressed immediate demand for the bracelet in order to aid in the country's easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. This includes plans to increase the amount of Israelis able to return to the country for abroad, many of whom are not vaccinated and will need to isolate. 
This success has seen SuperCom project a monthly revenue of $3 million, according to Globes. For comparison, the company's entire revenue for the first half of 2020 was $6.8 million.


Tags Stock market business Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid represents Israeli politics' lost sanity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by