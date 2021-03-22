Coronavirus electronic bracelet-maker SuperCom sees share price jump 50%

The bracelet, called PureTag, is part of its PureHealth Coronavirus Quarantine Compliance Solution, which also consists of the PureCare smartphone and complementary services.

The bracelet cannot monitor any details about the person wearing it, except whether they are complying with their quarantine. Should the quarantine be violated, the bracelets won't track their location once they leave their home but will only alert authorities that the person has left the confined area they were supposed to remain in through the duration of the quarantine.

The company had completed a successful pilot project at Ben-Gurion Airport , with the bracelet solution being in such high demand that over 91% of travellers opted for the project.

As a result, the Health Ministry had expressed immediate demand for the bracelet in order to aid in the country's easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. This includes plans to increase the amount of Israelis able to return to the country for abroad, many of whom are not vaccinated and will need to isolate.

This success has seen SuperCom project a monthly revenue of $3 million, according to Globes. For comparison, the company's entire revenue for the first half of 2020 was $6.8 million.

