COVID-19: Taiwan installs thousands of Israeli air purifiers as cases rise

Taiwan was considered a success story during the pandemic, and had registered just 14 deaths and a little over 2,000 cases since it began.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 21, 2021 10:24
The Aura Air system, shown here installed on a bus, was found to be more than 99.9% effective in disinfecting indoor air and catching particles that can cause sickness. (photo credit: AURA AIR)
The Aura Air system, shown here installed on a bus, was found to be more than 99.9% effective in disinfecting indoor air and catching particles that can cause sickness.
(photo credit: AURA AIR)
Israeli start-up Aura Air has seen tens of thousands of their air purifiers installed throughout Taiwan as the country battles with a rise of coronavirus cases.
Taiwan was considered a success story during the pandemic, and had registered just 14 deaths and a little over 2,000 cases since it began. However, a recent rise of cases has been a cause of concern. 
According to Yael Shemesh, Aura Air's APAC regional manager, the increase in morbidity is minimal compared to an international standard, but the "strict nature of the Taiwanese people" makes them take it seriously.
The purifiers have been shown to successfully sterilize the air of viral pathogens, including COVID-19, and can reduce it by as much as 99.97%, according to a successful study carried out in Sheba Medical Center. This works by means of a combination of its patented Copper HEPA Filter, a patented Sterionizer air purification device and a UVC light.
Since then, the company has seen international acclaim, and its air purifiers have been adopted worldwide.
In December 2020, the Palace of Zarzuela in Madrid, where the King of Spain welcomes foreign guests and government meetings, installed the purifiers to provide King Felipe VI and his guests with a safe, clean environment.
Later that month, the company signed a $30 million deal with Japanese distributor J-TEC to supply the Japanese market with its advanced technology. The agreement included the Japanese Karaoke Box Association and other major clients in Japan, such as SMBC Trust Bank and JTB Corporation, one of the largest travel agencies in the country.
In January 2021, the company installed its purifiers in 400 tourist buses in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
And in March 2021, ahead of the Passover holiday, various Chabad houses worldwide were given the air purifiers to help prepare for the holiday.
In April 2021, the company announced it would open a production line and innovation center in Ethiopia.
Abigail Adler, Maya Margit and Tara Kavaler contributed to this report.


