COVID helped Israeli companies set more daring goals

"For the first time, many Israeli companies have become the ones who acquire companies, instead of waiting for foreign companies to buy them," says Jeremy Lustman, head of global law firm DLA Piper’s Israel office. "This is changing the way Israeli companies do many aspects of business, including their own approach to compliance to international laws and regulations, as they pursue more daring goals."

Lustman has observed a lot of changes to Israel's hi-tech ecosystem in recent years. As the founder of the Israeli office for one of the world's largest global law firms, Lustman advises more than 70 Israeli tech companies a month. Over the past year, his office has advised more than half of Israel's unicorn companies worth more than a billion dollars, and most of the companies have gone public on the Nasdaq Market in New York, he says.

Impressive for an American Oleh with a law degree from Georgetown University and an undergraduate degree from Yeshiva University.

"I came to Israel in 2008 for the purpose of examining the option of establishing DLA Piper's business activity in the country," Lustman says. "Now, we work with many of the leading corporates here. My goal is to create close relationships with companies here and help them benefit from our connections in 40 countries all over the world."

Israel's tech industry has grown rapidly during his time here, but the pace of the ecosystem's growth in the past three years is "off the charts," Lustman says. "There are a number of factors, including the SPAC markets as a whole, the market for mergers and acquisitions that Israelis are very comfortable with, and the very frothy capital market. There's a big herd mentality, and Israeli companies see their peers doing successful offerings, which generates more interest. That's been boosted by the entrance of sophisticated foreign investors, whether it's SoftBank, Tiger Global, Hellman & Friedman, Carlyle, or Blackstone opening an office here. When you think about the combination of these and the level of sophistication here, we have companies that are very strong and making strategic decisions that are creating very significant value."

The coronavirus pandemic , perhaps counterintuitively, accelerated the pace of dealmaking, Lustman says. "It used to be that closing a deal always required in-person meetings with the company's heads, and visiting the site in person. No VC would ever make an investment without first meeting the founder. But suddenly, we are in a world where that is not possible. At the same time, there were a lot of funds that have closed rounds raising tens of millions of dollars months before the pandemic started, and they had a lot of investment capital they needed to deploy. So they had to stay active."

"The Zoomification of meetings actually created a new level of intimacy and closeness that was never there before. First of all, you could just hop on a Zoom for 20 minutes on short notice and get to know each other over several conversations instead of trying to coordinate your schedules so you could get coffee for an hour and feel like you needed a make a decision. And when you'd meet, you'd have your kid coming into the room or your sports poster on the wall, or your treadmill, and there was a sense that we were all going through this challenging time together. And you'd ask about each others' families, and all this created a level of closeness and friendship because it wasn't so formal."

"Zoom didn't replace meetings in person, but it created a placeholder that made future conversations more fruitful. And from a business perspective, it actually prompted more activity because we wanted to get to know each other better and were craving this type of interaction. And I believe that this opened a lot of doors for Israel, because we could now be on the map for people many people for whom we previously weren't."

The investment market started to come back around July last year, Lustman says. "In the early days of the pandemic, from March through June, we were all in a state of shock and despair. It was about July and August when we started seeing the economy open up a bit that we started to see the light. That's when we started to see announcements about bigger investment rounds and realized that we were going to have to learn to live with this. From October, we heard a lot more conversations about going public, and saw that the shock had turned into an opportunity."

And the size of the opportunity keeps growing. "A decade ago, round A companies used to ask for about $3m., while today we're talking about $100m. rounds," Lustman says. "That money enables them to quickly expand to different locations simultaneously, and think much more broadly and ambitiously than they could in the past. The level of Israeli companies' ability to recognize the dots connecting around the world and make big moves is far more sophisticated. Ten years ago, a company at that phase would be interested in an exit. Now, they are looking to open in ten different markets at the same time, with a high level of daringness and ambitious growth plans."

With this sort of perspective, Lustman notes, companies are building with different priorities.

"When it comes to compliance issues, companies used to do the bare minimum they could to check the boxes and follow regulations," Lustman says. Now, they are looking at compliance and transparency as an important part of their growth trajectory. They understand that keeping everything clean from the beginning will lower their levels of risk so they can enter new markets at a faster pace and keep growing. This recognition has helped a number of unicorns reach that level."

Israel's tech sector is a melting pot where foreign investors can easily access key players in all markets, Lustman says. "People think of Israel as a place where they can come and meet with all the companies and VCs they want in two or three days. Not only that, but they can also meet senior people from global giants like Amazon and Google and Samsung in the same place, without running to Silicon Valley or Korea, because they all have offices on the ground here."

Lustman's firm has had tremendous success in attracting Israel's largest tech startups. Quickly scanning a list of 70 Israeli unicorns listed on the Tech Aviv website, he estimates the firm advised 37 of them, along with another 20 on a list of "soonicorns" that are approaching that status. "Law firms here now understand that as a global law firm, we aren't here to take away from their business but to provide services abroad. We cooperate with them and send them a lot of work. The fact that other law firms introduce their clients to us is a testament to how relationship-based we are and has given us a phenomenal name in the market."