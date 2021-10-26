Data cloud giant Snowflake opens in Israel

American data cloud giant Snowflake is entering the Israeli market with the opening of a local office.

The company, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange at a market capitalization of more than $102 billion, serves thousands of customers worldwide, including in Israel, helping companies maximize the value of data.

The company appointed Yaron Ben Schlusch, formerly an executive at Sisense, Jacada, Alvarion, Ericsson, and Motorola, as its country manager in Israel, it said.

“Snowflake regards Israel as an important expansion destination,” Schlusch said. “The revolution championed by Snowflake has empowered many startups and organizations worldwide to tap into data and build applications on top of Snowflake’s platform. In Israel too, many local high-tech companies are running their data operations in the cloud, with many of them choosing the Snowflake solution as their main cloud data platform.”

The company already works with local partners and other collaborations, he said.

Yaron Ben Schlusch, Snowflake country manager for Israel (credit: Courtesy)

Snowflake employs over 3,000 people and provides cloud-based data services to thousands of customers worldwide, enabling organizations to manage their data by eliminating data silos and storing data in the cloud. Snowflake’s Data Cloud runs on all three major cloud platforms – AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform – and runs an extensive range of data workloads on a unified platform.

Its customers include 212 of this year's Fortune 500 companies, the company said.