The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Despite coronavirus, 2020 was a record year for Israeli tech exits

Israeli IPOs and acquisition deals of technology firms soared by 55% to a whopping $15.4 billion in 2020, as the average deal size more than tripled.

By ZEV STUB  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 13:15
NYSE. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
NYSE.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
What global crisis? Israeli IPOs and acquisition deals of technology firms soared to a whopping $15.4 billion in 2020, according to a report by PwC Israel Tuesday. That's 55 percent higher than the previous record, 2019's $9.9 billion
The number of deals declined by 25% to 60 this year, from 80 last year, but the average deal size more than tripled to $257 million, the report said. 
No less than 19 IPOs took place this year, up from 13 in 2019, with the share of IPOs in the total value of deals surging to $9.3 billion. The average value per IPO shot up from $169 million last year to $489 million in 2020, mainly led by Lemonade, JFrog and Nanox in the US, and Ecoppia and Aquarius Engines in Israel.
Meanwhile, there were six acquisition deals worth more than $500 million in 2020, compared to four last year. 
The computing and software sector continued to lead the exits, with total value of deals reaching $7.4B. Other sectors showing significant growth were the internet sector and the life sciences sector.
(Credit: PwC Israel)(Credit: PwC Israel)
"The biggest story this year is without a doubt the comeback of tech companies in the IPO market," said Yaron Weizenbluth, Partner and Head of Hi-Tech Cluster at PwC Israel. "The end of 2020 would probably have been different without the surge in the number and value of IPOs by Israeli tech companies in the US and Israel."
"The resurgence of tech companies in the equity market has several reasons," Weizenbluth said. "Low interest rate, a larger monetary base, more government incentives and other capital directed to tech companies, and even a psychological shift in the Israeli capital market that make investors gravitate more towards tech are all plausible factors that may have generated this friendly environment for IPOs and value creation. Clearly, Israeli entrepreneurs did not miss out on that opportunity. The great results that stemmed from all the above probably accelerated processes that in normal times would have taken a far longer period to mature."
"Israel continues to grow as a fertile breeding ground for vast research and development, supported by a vibrant entrepreneurial culture," Weizenbluth said. "The confluence of the ever-growing need for technological solutions; robust markets that are willing to handsomely price tech companies; eager entrepreneurs looking to build independent, high-value companies all represent an excellent mix for this positive trend going forward. We believe that the revival of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the expected significant IPOs by Israeli companies in the US during 2021, coupled with increased use of SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies), will continue to drive great performance in the coming year as well. Most of all, this may be a reflection of a new and important developmental phase for the local ecosystem, opening up of alternative financing and liquidity to allow companies stay independent for the longer run."


Tags business hi-tech investment ipo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals? By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
2 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by