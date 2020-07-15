The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Despite COVID-19, Israeli Innovation Day held in Nanjing

Citing ‘Start-Up Nation’ as a book that shaped how Chinese decision-makers view Israel, Prof. Xu Xin says Israel inspired China from the start of the 20th Century.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 15, 2020 19:20
The city of Nanjing, China (photo credit: Courtesy)
The city of Nanjing, China
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The China-Israel Innovation Center (CIIC) will hold a conference promoting global innovative culture  on Thursday at the Jiangning Development Zone (JDZ) in Nanjing as part of the city’s TechWeek.
Due to COVID-19, Economy Minister Amir Peretz, Weizmann Institute president Alon Chen and Tel Aviv University president Ariel Porat will not be able to attend in person, but they will send pre-taped greetings to the Israelis and Chinese investors, academics and hi-tech professionals present.   
Shengjing Peakview Capital is expected to launch its partnership with EcoMotion on Thursday. Jointly created by the Economy Ministry, the National Plan to Promote Smart Transportation and the Israeli Institute of Innovation, EcoMotion connects roughly 600 Israeli start-up firms that offer various transportation solutions. Shengjing senior partner Sherrie Wong told The Jerusalem Post that, thanks to the JDZ, Israeli firms will now have a starting point on their journey into China.
“We think they have a great potential in the Chinese market,” she said, “which is why we make things happen.” So far, Shengjing has invested $80 million in Israeli companies.
When asked about possible Chinese-Israeli partnerships to combat COVID-19, she mentions DiaCardio – now known as DiA Imaging Analysis, which was selected by her firm to represent Israeli innovation in China in 2015 – as an example of how innovative mapping of the human heart can be used to save lives in times of crisis. 
In addition to hi-tech, academic relations between the two countries are expected to grow as the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology intends to sign a cooperation agreement with Tsinghua University’s AI Center and the Nanjing Tsingzhan AI Center. Tsinghua University intends to announce a partnership with the Weizmann Institute of Science, with a focus on machine learning. 
What is behind China’s deep admiration for Israel? Prof. Xu Xin, author of the 2003 book The Jews of Kaifeng, claims that Jews had been living in China for a thousand years, even if most Chinese were unaware of their presence. 
Professor Xu Xin, author of the 2003 book "The Jews of Kaifeng" (Courtesy)Professor Xu Xin, author of the 2003 book "The Jews of Kaifeng" (Courtesy)
Pointing to the inspiration that important Chinese leaders found in the history of the Jews, among them China’s first president Sun Yat-Sen, Xu told the Post that the Chinese sympathized with the Jews for decades. 
The Chinese “should learn from the Jews, who never forgot their country,” the former president said. 
As China was oppressed by colonial powers, many found similarities between their situation and that endured by the Jews in Russia and other countries. 
Yiddish language novels, translated into Chinese, served as an example that it would be possible to modernize Chinese literature. The creation of the State of Israel in 1948 was widely seen in China as the feat of a people overcoming nearly impossible odds. 

In our times, Xu told the Post, the Chinese edition of Start-Up Nation was read by every Chinese official he met. 
He will lead a panel with YChina founder Yael Einav Winehouse and Xinergy CEO Niv Schwartz about Chinese and Israeli Entrepreneurial cultures. 
“In pre-modern Chinese culture,” he said, “one studied to pass exams and get a government job,” like the famed Mandarins, for example. “In Jewish culture, people study because it is a mitzvah: it is something you do for yourself even if there is no practical reason to do so.” 
China, with its traditional symbol being the dragon, and Israel – its national bird being the hoopoe – are very different. But “if China and Israel work together,” Shengjing’s Wong said, “it will improve the whole world.” 


Tags China technology Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey is increasingly becoming a threat to Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by