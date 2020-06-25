Dropbox introduces new family plan

Today Dropbox, Inc. unveiled several new features to help users keep life organised and keep work moving. Life has become more chaotic than ever, with work and home tasks blending together like never before. Dropbox wants to help users get more organised at home and at work so they can focus on what matters.

“The lines between work and home are blurred, and we’re all being pulled in a million directions right now. It can feel chaotic and overwhelming,” said Drew Houston, CEO of Dropbox. “We are working quickly to provide new features to help people stay better organised in all aspects of their lives so they can focus on what really matters—like health and family.”

Dropbox announced plans to introduce Dropbox Family, a new plan for up to six members with individual account views and logins with unified billing to keep things simple. The plan will allow users to create a shared Family space to make family photos and important family documents available to all members. Each individual member will also have space to privately store their files, in addition to all Dropbox Plus features. Dropbox Family will become available to Dropbox Plus users in the next few weeks, and to everyone later this year.

Dropbox is also introducing new Dropbox Plus features to help users better manage personal life essentials. These new features include: Dropbox Passwords that allows users to seamlessly log in to websites and apps by storing passwords and syncing them across devices with zero-knowledge encryption. Dropbox Vault—Secures and organises users’ most important documents and allows them to grant emergency access to select friends or family, so only their loved ones can access the files when needed. Vault offers an additional layer of security, including a 6-digit PIN, on top of Dropbox’s existing best-of-breed security features. And Computer backup—Automatically backs up users’ Mac or PC folders to Dropbox for secure access on-the-go and retrieval even when hardware fails or is lost.

The features are available in beta to new Dropbox Plus users on mobile and web as of today, and will become available to all existing Dropbox Plus users in the coming weeks. Computer backup is also available to Dropbox Basic and Professional users now.