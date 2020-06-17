DTEC center to empower Druze veterans to integrate into hi-tech sector

Israel’s first Druze High-Tech Empowerment Center (DTEC) will break ground on July 25 in the northern city of Usfiya and later open its doors to over 140,000 members of Israel’s Druze society.The center was the dream of Koftan Halabi, the founder of Israel’s Druze Veterans Association, and will empower thousands of Druze to further integrate into Israel’s critical hi-tech sector rather than the usual military, police or other security-related fields. Halabi founded the Druze Vets Association in 2009 and told The Jerusalem Post that he has since secured scholarships and found jobs for hundreds of Druze youth who were looking for meaningful employment after their discharge from the IDF.And while numerous Druze have climbed the ranks of the legal, medical, and military fields, Halabi saw the need to push for more Druze employed in the hi-tech sector “since all Israelis deserve to enjoy the benefits of the Start-Up Nation.”The goal of the association, Halabi said, is to expand the access and fully integrate Druze veterans into all aspects of Israeli society.DTEC, Halabi said, will raise the motivation of Druze veterans to enter the world of technological innovation and “significantly” reduce the number of veterans dropping out of university as it will provide both mentorships and generous financial assistance programs.The center will also encourage Druze women to strive for a career in technology, something few have considered until now.“DTEC will provide the capabilities, mentors and more so that veterans will succeed in their education and then have the door opened wide for jobs and opportunities that were closed before,” Halabi said as he showed the Post the location of the center.The location on top of a hill in Usfiya, which offers an incredible view of northern Israel, will be three stories: with the first floor serving as the DTEC educational and administrative space, the second floor designed for hi-tech industries and partnerships. The third floor, which will be built when the necessary funds become available, can be rented out to additional small industries and will have a kosher restaurant for visiting groups. Several government officials and leaders of Israel’s hi-tech community are already standing behind the project and Halabi hopes to meet soon with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi to promote DTEC in the military.Last year the Druze community, one of the smallest minorities in Israel, was in an uproar over the proposed Nation-State Law, with many saying that it broke the traditional “blood alliance” between Israel and the Druze.Supporters of the controversial Nation-State Law say that it enshrines Jewish and democratic values but critics saw that it discriminates against minority communities like the Druze and Israeli Arabs as it downgrades the Arabic language from official to “special.”Like Jews, members of the Druze community are drafted in large numbers into the IDF, and many serve in some of the military’s most elite units. There are also several high-ranking Druze officials and the first Druze to become a pilot received his wings in June 2019.But since the controversial Nation-State Law, Halabi told the Post that there has been a decrease in motivation to serve in combat units. “We felt betrayed,” he said, adding that nevertheless, Druze would not stop serving in the IDF.https://druzevets.us/