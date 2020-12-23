Facebook Israel launches digitalization initiative for small businesses

One of the lessons of the pandemic is that small businesses need to be online to thrive. Facebook Israel said Wednesday it will lead an initiative to help small businesses adapt, in cooperation with the Socio-Economic Forum.The project, entitled "Everyone's Business" (Haesek shel kulanu), seeks to partner with local municipal authorities to offer a package for digital success that includes an online training system, personal mentorship, long-term strategic support and access to community resources. The initiative is in collaboration with The National Union of Israeli Students and the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, and is endorsed by President Reuven Rivlin. Local municipalities are invited to apply to join the pilot at https://ourbusinessprogram.splashthat.com/The program is currently in the middle of the pilot phase and is currently operating in two clusters in the periphery, as well as in the cities of Beersheba and Bat Yam. The next phase of the program is expected to take place over about three months between March and June 2021, and will be offered to small businesses selected by the municipalities at no cost."Under the program, local authorities will mediate and assist in addressing the needs of the residents while Facebook and its partners provide businesses the tools for growth," explained Haim Bibas, chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities. "Reinforcing local businesses in each municipality strengthens the economic and social resilience of the entire authority, and therefore we believe in this cooperation and are proud to take part in the program."Knowledge resources will be provided by leading companies like Wix, Fiverr, Monday, Lightricks, Bank Hapoalim, Zig-Zag, IAI, and others. Some businesses may also receive two years of ongoing support from business mentors of Keren Shemesh."The new coronavirus reality was a major catalyst for the digital transformation process," said Facebook Israel CEO Adi Sofer Teeni. "The race to get online left many businesses uncertain about their ability to close the gap and survive. We realized very quickly that we need to equip businesses with knowledge and digital tools that will help them not only overcome the crisis but also move online and establish a solid business infrastructure to continue."
